Blackview Announces Its Black Friday 2017 Amazon Discounts

Blackview has just announced its discounts for Black Friday. The company has decided to discount quite a few of devices that it is selling via Amazon, and this discount period applies for both November 21 and 22, just in case you’re interested. Do keep in mind that the device we’ll talk about in this article will be available in limited quantities, and discounts go up to 30 percent, though not all devices are discounted by 30 percent, of course. These discounts will be available via Amazon UK, Amazon Spain, and Amazon France.

Blackview will discount four smartphones on Amazon UK; the Blackview BV6000S and Blackview BV7000 will be discounted by 30 percent, while the Blackview BV7000 Pro and BV8000 Pro will be available at a 25 percent lower price point. As far as Amazon Spain is concerned, you’ll be able to get the Blackview BV6000S for 25 percent less cash than usual, while the Blackview BV7000 Pro and BV8000 Pro will be 25 percent off on Amazon France. The Blackview BV6000S is a rugged smartphone, this handset is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance, while it is also shockproof. The phone comes with a 4,500mAh non-removable battery, while it sports a 4.7-inch HD (1280 x 720) display, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of native storage. The Blackview BV7000 is also a rugged smartphone, it is IP68 certified, it’s shockproof, and it sports 2GB of RAM and 16GB of native storage. This phone is fueled by the MediaTek MT6737T 64-bit quad-core SoC, and it comes with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

The Blackview BV7000 Pro and Blackview BV8000 Pro are also rugged smartphones, just like the other two devices that we’ve mentioned here. The Blackview BV7000 Pro sports a 5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. This phone comes with a 13-megapixel snapper on the back, and it is fueled by the MediaTek MT6750 64-bit octa-core SoC. The Blackview BV8000 Pro comes with a 5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, 6GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage, while the phone sports a 16-megapixel snapper on its back. This handset is fueled by the MediaTek Helio P20 64-bit octa-core processor. All the devices are linked down below, though keep in mind that this sale kicks off on November 21. Stay tuned to Blackview’s Facebook page, as the company may make some additional announcements there.

