Black Friday 2017 Deals: Android Smartphones, TV’s, Smart Speakers & More
This year Black Friday Deals actually starts on Monday, November 20th. You will be able to find great deals on Smartphones, Laptops, Chromebooks, Tablets, Streaming Devices, TVs, Home Theaters, Wearables, Smart Fitness, Gaming VR, Speakers, Audio, Accessories, Home Automation and more. A number of retailers are beginning their Black Friday sales on November 20th and running them through the week, ending on Saturday before ramping up for Cyber Monday, two days later. So there are a ton of great deals out there, that will be available far longer than a single day (as long as supplies last). Newegg is one of the retailers that is doing a week-long event for Black Friday, and the majority of Newegg’s deals are going to be available starting on November 20th.
One of the bigger Black Friday Deals we are seeing so far, from the leaked ad scans, is for the brand new Google Home Mini. This thing was already cheap at $49, but most retailers are basically cutting the price in half, bringing it down to just $29. Now, Walmart actually has the best deal for this one, as it already has a $25 coupon available for those that make Walmart purchases using Google Express, and that works with this deal. Which basically makes the Google Home Mini just $5. If you were looking for the larger Google Home, that one is also on sale for Black Friday, coming in at just $79. That makes it the lowest price it has ever been, and definitely worth jumping on.
Pixel 2 Can Charge Even Faster Thanks to its 18-Watt Power Adapter - Supports Adapters With Higher Power Delivery Than This
Dell, as you would expect, has a ton of laptops and desktops on sale starting next week. Dell is actually doing hourly doorbusters starting on November 22nd and running until Black Friday on Nov,ember 24th. So there are new deals popping up every hour. However one of the more interesting ones from Dell is on the Xbox One S. Dell is offering the console along with Battlefield 1, Forza Motorsport 7 and Forza Horizon 3, for just $229. Typically the Battlefield 1 bundle would cost you about $299, but Dell is tossing in two more games. Not bad at all. Now if you are looking for a gaming PC, Dell does have a pretty interesting deal on the Dell Inspiron 15 7000. Which has a 7th generation Intel Core i5 processor inside, 8GB of RAM, 1TB HDD and 128GB SSD as well as the latest NVIDIA graphics card.
So far Amazon hasn’t detailed many of its Black Friday Deals, but we do know that the new Amazon Echo is getting a $20 discount, and the Echo Plus is actually going to be discounted to $119, but not at Amazon. Staples is actually doing that discount this time around. Amazon should be announcing a number of their deals this week, and starting the majority of them either later this week or next week. So there’s a ton of great deals already announced for Black Friday, some of which are live right now. That means it’s time to get that credit card out and get to work!
We will be updating this daily, as more Black Friday deals appear and go live! So keep checking back, and bookmark this page.
Walmart has put up the popular 3-pack of NETGEAR Arlo cameras for just $199. That is good for 50% off of its regular price, and makes this a no-brainer purchase. The NETGEAR Arlo security cameras are smart cameras that work both indoors and outside. The battery inside can last up to 6-months, depending on how you use the camera, and how often it is recording. It does offer night vision, so your home is protected at night as well.
Walmart also has the Google Home Mini on sale right now for $29. That’s the same price as some other retailers, but Walmart does have a trick up its sleeve with this one. Since Walmart is now part of Google Express, you also get a $25 coupon for a Walmart purchase via Google Express, which effectively makes the Google Home Mini about $5 total. The Google Home Mini is the latest Google Assistant-powered speaker, it’s typically $49. It can control your smart home, of course play your favorite music and so much more.
The Honor 6X is a pretty impressive phone for its original price of $249. But on Black Friday, it’s going to be even cheaper, coming in at just $149, making this an incredible steal for a mid-range device. It has a 5.5-inch Full HD display, an octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It is GSM unlocked, so it’ll work with AT&T and T-Mobile networks, but not Verizon or Sprint.
The Fitbit Charge 2 launched earlier this year, and has not really seen any sort of discount at all. Well for Black Friday, Walmart is taking a good $50 off of the regular price. The Charge 2 is a fitness tracker that can track all of the usual things like your workouts, calories burned and so forth. But it can also track your sleeping and bring notifications to your wrist.
Newegg has dropped a cool $600 off of the price of LG’s 65-inch Smart TV here. This is not the OLED TV that everyone has been clamoring for, instead it’s an LED TV, but it’s still a great price for this one. It is running on webOS 3.5, which means it has all of your favorite apps and games including the big ones like Netflix, Hulu, YouTube and many others. It does also come with 4 HDMI ports, so there’s plenty of space to plug in your NVIDIA SHIELD TV and a Xbox One X.
Smartphones
- Moto G5 Plus: Android Smartphone, 5.2-inch Display, 64GB of Storage, 3000mAh Battery
- Huawei Mate 9: Alexa Built-In, 5.9-inch Display, 64GB of Storage, Dual Leica Cameras, GSM Unlocked
- Honor 6X: Dual-Cameras, 32GB of Storage, Android 7.0, GSM Unlocked
- Xiaomi Redmi 4X: 3GB/32GB Version, Snapdragon 435, Android 7.0, GSM Unlocked
Tablets
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: 6-inch High Resolution Display (300ppi), WiFi Connectivity, Built-In Light
- Huawei + Harman Kardon MediaPad M3 8.0: 8-inch 2560x1600 Resolution Display, Android Marshmallow
- Amazon Fire 7: 7-inch Android-based Tablet, 8GB, with Special Offers
- Amazon Fire HD 8: 8-inch Android-based Tablet, 16GB, with Special Offers
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A: 10.1-inch Display, Android 6.0 Marshmallow, 16GB of RAM
- Apple iPad (5th Gen) 32GB: 9.7-inch display, 32GB of storage, iOS 11 Support
Wearables
- Fitbit Charge 2: Fitness Tracker, Sleep Tracker, Battery lasts about 5 Days on a Charge
- Fitbit Alta HR: Small footprint, Heart Rate Monitor Included, Tracks activity & sleep
- Huawei Watch 2: Android Wear 2.0, 1.2-inch Display, 4GB of Storage, Works with both iOS and Android
Headphones & Speakers
- Bose Quietcomfort 25 Noise Cancelling Headphones: With Bose Active EQ and TriPort Technology
- JBL Flip 3: Bluetooth & Portable Speaker, Waterproof, Shockproof, Lasts 10 Hours on a Charge
- Bose SoundSport In-Ear Headphones: Wired, TriPort Technology, Built-in EQ
Cameras & Drones
- DJI Mavic PRO Mini Drones Portable Hobby RC Quadcopter
TV's, Set Top Boxes & Sound Bars
- Google Chromecast: Cast Content to the Big Screen, Supports up to 1080p Streams, Compact Size
- Roku 4K Streaming Stick+: 100's of Apps & Games Available, Supports up to 4K Streaming Resolution, Compact Size
- VIZIO 36-inch SB3651-E6 SmartCast Wireless Sound Bar System: With Chromecast and Bluetooth Support
- Hisense 50-inch 1080p LED Smart TV: 3 HDMI Ports, WiFi Built-In, Netflix & YouTube Pre-Installed
- Samsung UN55MU6300F 55-inch 4K Smart LED HDTV + $100 Dell Promo eGift Card
- Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: Up to 1080p Resolution, 16GB of Storage
- Sharp 55-inch 4K Smart LED TV (LC-55P6000U): Built-In Apps, UHD Upscaler, HDR Support
- Roku Express+: Supports up to 1080p Streaming, 100's of Apps Available, Remote Included
- Samsung UN50MU6300FXZA 50-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR Pro$425Buy Now!COUPON CODE
BF17FLYER31
- Klipsch - Quintet V 5.0-Channel Home Theater System
- LG 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV: webOS 3.5, Netflix, YouTube, Vudu and Others Pre-Installed
Video Games & Accessories
- Sony PlayStation 4 1TB Console: Includes Controllers, No Additional Games
- Oculus Rift + Touch Virtual Reality System: Explore Virtual Reality Games, 7 Free Games Are Included
- Nintendo Switch Gaming Console with Carrying Case: Play on the Go or on the Big Screen
- Xbox One S Game Console: Play Thousands of Xbox One Games, 4K and HDR Support
- Xbox One Controller: Wireless, Available in Multiple Colors
- Xbox Live Gold 3-Month Subscription: Play Games Online, Get discounts on New Games
- Xbox One X 1TB Console: 1TB of Storage, Supports 4K and HDR Content, Comes with 1 Controller
Computers, Laptops & Accessories
- Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop: Intel Core i5 (7th Gen), 8GB RAM, 1 TB HDD, 15.6" Display, Win 10 Home
- ASUS ROG PG348Q 34-inch 3440 x 1440, 100 Hz Curved IPS G-Sync 21:9 WQHD Gaming Monitor
- Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming Laptop: Intel Core i5 (7th Gen), 8GB RAM, 1 TB HDD + 128GB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, Win 10 Home
- Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6" Laptop: Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB RAM, 500GB HDD & Win 10
- Dell Inspiron 11 3000 11.6" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop, Intel Celeron CPU, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage & Win 10
- Dell Inspiron i5567-7291GRY 15.6-inch Laptop: Intel Core i7 Processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD
- Lenovo Flex 5 2-in-1 Laptop: 14-inch FHD Display, Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Dell 28-inch 4K Ultra HD Monitor: 3840x2160 resolution, HDMI Port, Display Port, Dual USB Ports
- NETGEAR Orbi Whole Home WiFi System: Mesh WiFi System with Range Extender, Covers Up To 3,500 Square Feet
Home Tech
- Amazon Cloud Cam: Indoor Security Camera, 1080p Full HD Streaming, Works with Alexa,
- Amazon Echo Dot: Compact Size, Alexa Built-In
- Amazon Echo (2nd Generation): Dolby-Tuned Audio, 360-degree Audio, Built-In Alexa
- Amazon Echo Plus: Built-In Hub, Dolby-Tuned Audio, 360-degree Audio, Alexa Support
- Roomba 960 Wi-Fi Connected Vacuuming Robot: iRobot HOME App Connectivity, Works with Alexa
- Samsung SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit
- Kuerig OfficePro 145 Coffee Brewer
- Amazon Echo Show: 7-inch Display, Alexa Built-in, Free Voice calls, Texts and Video Calls
- Google Home Mini: Compact Size, Google Assistant Built-In, Available in 3 Colors
- Google Home: Google Assistant Built-In, Interchangeable Bases, Controls Smart Home Devices
- NETGEAR Arlo 3-Pack: 3 Home Security Cameras, Works with Alexa, Works Indoors and Outdoors
- iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum: WiFi Connected, Works with Alexa, 3-Stage Cleaning
- iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum: iAdapt Navigation, 3-Stage Cleaning, WiFi Connected
- Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Generation: Works with Google Assistant & Alexa, Easy to Install