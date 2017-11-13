Black Friday 2017 Deals: Android Smartphones, TV’s, Smart Speakers & More

This year Black Friday Deals actually starts on Monday, November 20th. You will be able to find great deals on Smartphones, Laptops, Chromebooks, Tablets, Streaming Devices, TVs, Home Theaters, Wearables, Smart Fitness, Gaming VR, Speakers, Audio, Accessories, Home Automation and more. A number of retailers are beginning their Black Friday sales on November 20th and running them through the week, ending on Saturday before ramping up for Cyber Monday, two days later. So there are a ton of great deals out there, that will be available far longer than a single day (as long as supplies last). Newegg is one of the retailers that is doing a week-long event for Black Friday, and the majority of Newegg’s deals are going to be available starting on November 20th.

One of the bigger Black Friday Deals we are seeing so far, from the leaked ad scans, is for the brand new Google Home Mini. This thing was already cheap at $49, but most retailers are basically cutting the price in half, bringing it down to just $29. Now, Walmart actually has the best deal for this one, as it already has a $25 coupon available for those that make Walmart purchases using Google Express, and that works with this deal. Which basically makes the Google Home Mini just $5. If you were looking for the larger Google Home, that one is also on sale for Black Friday, coming in at just $79. That makes it the lowest price it has ever been, and definitely worth jumping on.

Dell, as you would expect, has a ton of laptops and desktops on sale starting next week. Dell is actually doing hourly doorbusters starting on November 22nd and running until Black Friday on Nov,ember 24th. So there are new deals popping up every hour. However one of the more interesting ones from Dell is on the Xbox One S. Dell is offering the console along with Battlefield 1, Forza Motorsport 7 and Forza Horizon 3, for just $229. Typically the Battlefield 1 bundle would cost you about $299, but Dell is tossing in two more games. Not bad at all. Now if you are looking for a gaming PC, Dell does have a pretty interesting deal on the Dell Inspiron 15 7000. Which has a 7th generation Intel Core i5 processor inside, 8GB of RAM, 1TB HDD and 128GB SSD as well as the latest NVIDIA graphics card.

So far Amazon hasn’t detailed many of its Black Friday Deals, but we do know that the new Amazon Echo is getting a $20 discount, and the Echo Plus is actually going to be discounted to $119, but not at Amazon. Staples is actually doing that discount this time around. Amazon should be announcing a number of their deals this week, and starting the majority of them either later this week or next week. So there’s a ton of great deals already announced for Black Friday, some of which are live right now. That means it’s time to get that credit card out and get to work!

We will be updating this daily, as more Black Friday deals appear and go live! So keep checking back, and bookmark this page.