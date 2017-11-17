Bixby-Enabled Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2017) Out In Korea

Samsung Electronics launched the Galaxy Tab A (2017) in its home country earlier this week, having debuted a device that appears to be positioned to compete in the entry-level segment of the tablet market, yet one that still comes with a number of seemingly premium features. One such functionality is support for Bixby, the company’s artificial intelligence companion that was originally launched in South Korea earlier this year before making its way to other markets around the world. The version of Bixby integrated into the Galaxy Tab A (2017) is identical to the one supported by the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus, and the Galaxy Note 8, with the AI helper being able to understand voice commands and assist you in scheduling appointments, setting alarms, controlling Internet of Things devices, and accomplishing a wide variety of other tasks. Unlike other Bixby-enabled mobile offerings from Samsung, the Galaxy Tab A (2017) doesn’t feature a physical button dedicated to activating the firm’s digital assistant.

The Galaxy Tab A (2017) was launched by Samsung in two variants, with the more expensive one boasting 4G LTE capabilities and already being available for purchase at 308,000 won, or approximately $280. The base model that ships without a Nano SIM card slot will carry a price tag of 264,000 won, i.e. $240, but is only set to be released in the Far Eastern country next Friday, November 24th. Other specifications of the tablet remain the same across both models which feature an 8-inch display panel with a resolution of 1,280 by 800 pixels and an unspecified quad-core SoC clocked at 1.4GHz. The Galaxy Tab A (2017) sports 2GB of RAM and 15GB of internal flash memory expandable via a microSD card slot by up to 256GB. An 8-megapixel rear camera with autofocus and HDR support is also part of the package, as is a 5-megapixel sensor situated on the slate’s regular-sized top bezel.

The Galaxy Tab A (2017) runs Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box, enhanced with the company’s proprietary mobile software suite. Samsung‘s new offering also boasts a 5,000mAh battery that can ensure up to a full day of operation or nearly a month of standby time on a single charge. The tablet is also highly portable, with its LTE and Wi-Fi variants weighing 364g and 360g, respectively.