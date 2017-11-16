Big Battery Gionee M7 Power Arrives To India, Priced At $260

Gionee has just announced the Gionee M7 Power in India. This handset was originally announced back in September in India, while it was also introduced in several other markets not long after that. The Gionee M7 Power is a big battery phone which is made out of metal and glass. This handset comes with a rear-facing fingerprint scanner (which doubles as a camera shutter key), while the company’s branding is present below the device’s display, and also on the back of the phone. All the physical keys are located on the right-hand side of this phone, and the device does sport relatively thin bezels.

The Gionee M7 Power sports a 6-inch HD+ (1440 x 720) display, with a 2.5D curved glass on top of it. Needless to say, this display comes with an 18:9 aspect ratio, and the phone is considerably narrower than other 6-inch devices which sport 16:9 displays. Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3 protection is also applied on top of this display, and it should protect it from scratches. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 435 64-bit octa-core SoC fuels this phone, and it is clocked at 1.4GHz. The device comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage, while Android 7.1.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on this phone. A 13-megapixel shooter (f/2.0 aperture, PDAF) is placed on the back of the Gionee M7 Power, while you’ll find an 8-megapixel snapper on the phone’s front side. A 5,000mAh non-removable battery is also a part of this package, and it supports fast charging, in case you were wondering.

A 3.5mm headphone jack is also included in this package, and the phone does support 4G LTE with VoLTE, as well as Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n. There are two SIM card slots on the inside of this phone, two nano SIM cards, and you can use one of those slots in order to expand this phone’s internal storage via a microSD card. The Gionee M7 Power comes in a Gold color with the laser-engraved finish, as well as Black and Dark Blue colors with the laser-drilled finish. The phone is priced at Rs. 16,999 in India, and those of you who are interested will be able to purchase it starting on November 25. Pre-orders for the phone start on November 17, and will last until November 24 on Amazon India.