Bidalgo Announces ‘Premier Partner’ Status For Google’s UAC

Bidalgo has today announced it has teamed up with Google as a ‘premier partner’ to make it easier for app marketers to make use of, and benefit from, Google’s Universal App Campaigns (UAC) program. As a result, this announcement is more of an expansion of Bidalgo’s involvement and relationship with Google’s UAC than anything else. As it seems Bidalgo’s previous approach and implementation of UAC is one of the reasons the automation ad solutions company is now being recognized with more of a prominent partner status for Google’s ad-focused service.

Universal App Campaigns was first announced by Google in 2015 and is the approach now being used by Google to standardize the way in which mobile app ads are implemented and seen across Google’s suite of services. Whether those ads apply to YouTube, Search, Google Play, or otherwise, UAC is now the backbone system for displaying ads and is understood to have significantly led to increased levels of apps installs and app-related revenue since its introduction – at least compared to the previous and less-cohesive system that was in place before. One of the reasons believed to be behind the success of UAC in general, is its dependence on artificial intelligence (AI) being able to decide aspects like which app ads will most benefit from being shown where, and to whom. In short, UAC takes the fundamental building blocks of an ad for an app, and the system then tests and learns from those test results to determine the best placements for those ads.

Speaking of AI-powering, this is one of the aspects Google’s UAC and Bidalgo have in common as the use of AI is also at the heart of Bidalgo’s ability to help app developers and marketers further the reach of their app ad campaigns. In fact, Bidalgo uses its know-how to help app marketers reach new users through platforms other than those provided by Google. Which not only means that Bidalgo is capable of helping to create ad campaigns that make the best use of UAC, but also other platforms, and via a single campaign approach. Offering app marketers a complete end-to-end solution which not only relies on AI, but also makes the most of it.