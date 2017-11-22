‘Bezel-Less’ Honor Handset Leaks, Is It The Honor V10?

The Honor V10 is the company’s upcoming flagship, the company already confirmed that the phone will launch on November 28 in China, and the alleged phone has just surfaced in a new image. Now, if you take a closer look at this image, you will notice Honor’s branding below the display, and you’ll also notice how thin its bezels are. Well, the Honor V10 got certified by TENAA (China’s equivalent to the FCC) quite recently, at least it seems like it did, based on the specs and the design, and the two devices look rather different one compared to the other.

So, is this the Honor V10 that we’re looking at here? Well, it probably is not, as it’s more likely that the Honor BND-AL00 that popped up on TENAA represents Honor’s upcoming flagship, but we cannot know anything for sure at the moment. The device that surfaced today sure does sport thinner bezels than the Honor BND-AL00, and if this is not the Honor V10, then what is it? Well, Honor will clear things up on November 28, at least partially, as we’ll get to see the Honor V10’s design. Having said that, the device that surfaced today looks really sleek due to such thin bezels, it actually resembles the LG V30 quite a bit, though it seems to sport even thinner bezels than LG’s flagship handset. If this ends up being the Honor V10, that will probably surprise quite a few people out there.

The Honor V10 will be made out of metal, almost certainly, and it will ship with a dual camera setup on the back. The device will include a 5.93-inch fullHD+ (2160 x 1080) display, if TENAA is to be believed, while it will also come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage, though a 6GB RAM model is also a possibility. The Honor V10 will sport a 3,240mAh non-removable battery, while the device will be fueled by the Kirin 970 64-bit octa-core processor. Android Nougat will probably come pre-installed on the device, while the company’s Emotion UI (EMUI) skin will be included on top of it. There’s a chance that the Honor V10 will ship with Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box, but that’s not as likely. The Honor V10’s cameras will not include Leica’s lenses, but the phone’s snappers will probably be quite capable regardless.

