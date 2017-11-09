‘Bezel-Free’ OPPO F5 Is Now Available For Purchase In India

The OPPO F5 is now available in India, for those of you who are interested. This handset was originally announced back in October, in the Philippines, while it was announced in India a week ago. The phone arrived to India in both 4GB and 6GB RAM variants, though only the 4GB RAM variant is currently available for purchase, the 6GB RAM model will become available next month. Having said that, you can purchase the OPPO F5 from both Flipkart and Amazon India if you’re interested, its 4GB RAM model is currently priced at Rs. 19,990 ($308).

That being said, the OPPO F5 actually resembles the OPPO R11s quite a bit, though its fingerprint scanner sports a different design, and unlike the OPPO R11s, the OPPO F5 sports a single camera on the back. This smartphone actually comes with really thin bezels all around, and it is made out of metal. The phone sports a 6-inch fullHD+ (2160 x 1080) display, and we’re looking at an LTPS IPS display here, not an AMOLED panel like the one that is included in the OPPO R11s. The OPPO F5’s 4GB RAM variant comes with 32GB of native storage, while the 6GB RAM model packs in 64GB of storage. You can expand internal storage on both of these variants using a microSD card up to 256GB. The OPPO F5 is fueled by the MediaTek Helio P23 64-bit octa-core processor, which is MediaTek’s mid-range chip. This smartphone also includes a 3,200mAh non-removable battery, while a 16-megapixel snapper is included on the back of this phone. A 20-megapixel camera is placed on the front side of the OPPO F5, and this phone also offers Bluetooth 4.2.

Android 7.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on the OPPO F5, and on top of it, OPPO pre-installed its very own skin, ColorOS 3.2. The OPPO F5 actually comes in Red, Black, and Gold color variants, though it’s worth noting that the 4GB RAM model comes in Black and Gold color options only, while the 6GB RAM variant will be available in Black and Red color variants. The OPPO F5 measures 156.5 x 76 x 7.5mm, while it weighs 152 grams, in case you were wondering. If you’d like to get this handset in India, click one of the two links / banners down below, the phone’s price point is identical on both Amazon India and Flipkart.

