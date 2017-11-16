Best Tablets & 2-in-1s: November 2017

This month’s ‘Best Tablets & 2-in-1s’ list remains rather similar to our list for last month. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is still leading the pack, as we have not seen any major tablet or 2-in-1 launches lately. This list is filled with all sorts of devices, no matter if you’re willing to spend a lot, or are just looking for a budget offering like the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet, for example. Tablet sales have been dropping for quite some time now, mainly thanks to large smartphones, but if you’re amongst the people who still need a larger device in order to consume media or browse, well, our picks are listed down below.

10. Google Pixel C

The Google Pixel C is Google’s very own tablet. This gadget is made out of metal, and it sports a 10.2-inch 2560 x 1800 display, along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB / 64GB of native storage. This tablet is fueled by the NVIDIA Tegra X1 64-bit quad-core processor, and it comes with a 9,240mAh non-removable battery. An 8-megapixel snapper is placed on the back of the Google Pixel C, while you will find a 2-megapixel shooter on the tablet’s front side. The Google Pixel C is currently priced at $530 over on Amazon, and even though it has been quite some time since it was announced, it’s still a pretty good offering.

Buy the Google Pixel C

Read more: Google Pixel C review



9. Sony Xperia Z4 Tablet

The Sony Xperia Z4 Tablet was announced way back in March 2015, and yet, it’s still on this list, not only because it’s a quality tablet, but because tablets sales have slowed down quite a bit. This tablet is made out of metal and glass, and it comes with a 10.1-inch 2560 x 1600 display, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage. The Xperia Z4 Tablet is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance, and it is fueled by the Snapdragon 810 64-bit octa-core processor. This tablet is available in both 4G LTE and Wi-Fi variants, though only the 4G LTE model can be purchased from Amazon at the moment, and it costs $599.99

Buy the Sony Xperia Z4 Tablet

Read more: Sony Xperia Z4 Tablet review

8. Amazon Fire HD 10 (2017)

The Amazon Fire HD 10 is one of the newest addition to this list, as it was announced earlier this year, back in September. This is a budget tablet which is priced at only $149.99 at the moment, well, its 32GB storage model is available at that price point, the 64GB variant can be purchased for $189.99. The Amazon Fire HD 10 features a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 display, along with 2GB of RAM and 32GB / 64GB of expandable native storage. This tablet is fueled by the MediaTek MT8173 64-bit quad-core processor, while the tablet features stereo speakers. This tablet comes in several color options, which you can check out by clicking the Amazon link down below.

Buy the Amazon Fire HD 10

Read more: Amazon Fire HD 10 Announcement

7. Huawei MediaPad M3

The Huawei MediaPad M3 comes with an 8.4-inch 2560 x 1600 display, and this tablet features a front-facing fingerprint scanner. The Huawei MediaPad M3 comes with Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box, while you’ll find Huawei’s Emotion UI (EMUI) 4.1 on top of it. This tablet is made out of metal, and it is fueled by the Kirin 950 64-bit octa-core processor. This tablet sports an 8-megapixel shooter on the back, while you’ll find one such camera on the tablet’s front side as well. This tablet also comes with a set of stereo speakers, and you can purchase its 32GB storage variant from Amazon for $289, while the 64GB storage model costs $344.95.

Buy the Huawei MediaPad M3 8.4

Read more: Huawei MediaPad M3 review

6. ASUS Chromebook Flip C302

The ASUS Chromebook Flip C302 is one of ASUS’ newest Chromebook offerings. This Chromebook can run Android applications, as any other Chromebook that was released this year, and it also sports a touch sensitive display, which means you can use it as a tablet as well if you’d like. This gadget sports a 12.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, along with 4GB of RAM and it is made out of metal. Intel’s Core M3 chip fuels the ASUS Chromebook Flip C302, and the device is currently priced at $429.99 on Amazon, just in case you’re interested.

Buy the ASUS Chromebook Flip C302

Read more: hands-on with the ASUS Chromebook Flip C302

5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S2

The Galaxy Tab S2 was announced back in July 2015, and it is no longer Samsung’s most powerful tablet, but it’s still a solid option for those of you who are not looking to spend much on a tablet. This device is made out of metal, and you can actually choose between two variants of the Galaxy Tab S2, as it comes in both 8-inch and 9.7-inch variants. Both of those variants ship with AMOLED displays, and there are also two SoC variants for both tablets, one variant is fueled by the Exynos 5433, while the other one comes with the Snapdragon 652. Both the 8.0-inch and 9.7-inch Galaxy Tab S2 units are currently available on Amazon.

Buy the Galaxy Tab S2 8.0 (Wi-Fi variant)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9.7 (Wi-Fi variant)

Read more: Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 8.0 review

4. Lenovo Yoga Book

The Lenovo Yoga Book is a 2-in-1 device, which essentially means you can use it as either a tablet or a laptop, though it ships with Android out of the box, just in case you were wondering. The Lenovo Yoga Book features a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 display, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. This tablet is fueled by the Intel Atom X5-Z8550 processor, while Android 6.0 Marshmallow comes pre-installed on this tablet. The Lenovo Yoga Book is currently available for only $313.12 from Amazon, while it usually costs $499.99, so it might be the right time to pick it up if you’re interested.

Buy the Lenovo Yoga Book

Read more: Lenovo Yoga Book review

3. Samsung Chromebook Plus & Pro

The Samsung Chromebook Plus and Pro are the company’s newest Chromebooks. These two gadgets were announced earlier this year, and the ‘Pro’ model is the more powerful of the two. In any case, both of these gadgets are made out of metal, and both of them can run Android applications out of the box. Both of these devices can be used as both a tablet and a laptop, as they both ship with a touch sensitive display. The Samsung Chromebook Plus can be purchased for $405.91 at the moment, from Amazon, while you’ll need to pay $499 for the Samsung Chromebook Pro, if you’re interested.

Buy the Samsung Chromebook Plus (2017)

Buy the Samsung Chromebook Pro (2017)

Read more: hands-on with the Samsung Chromebook Pro & Plus

2. Google Pixelbook

The Google Pixelbook is Google’s latest Chromebook, it was announced along with Google’s latest Pixel smartphones, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. The Google Pixelbook is one of the most expensive Chromebooks, if not the most expensive one, and it also comes with a touch sensitive display. This gadget is made out of metal, while it is available in both Intel Core i5 and Core i7 SoC variants. Those two variants come with 8GB and 16GB of RAM, respectively, while the Chromebook Pixel also comes with a stylus. The 8GB RAM variant of this device can be purchased for $1,199 from Amazon, while the more powerful variant is still not available for purchase.

Pre-order the Google Pixelbook

Read More: Hands-On With The Google Pixelbook



1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S3

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is the most powerful Galaxy-branded tablet out there. This tablet comes with a front-facing fingerprint scanner, and it is made out of metal. Unlike the Galaxy Tab S2, the Galaxy Tab S3 is available only in a 9.7-inch variant, and it sports an AMOLED display. The Galaxy Tab S3 comes with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage, while it is fueled by the Snapdragon 820 64-bit quad-core processor. This tablet comes with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, while you’ll find Samsung’s custom UI on top of it. The Galaxy Tab S3 is currently priced at $498 on Amazon.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3

Read more: hands-on with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3