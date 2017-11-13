Best Smartphones In India – November 2017

The Google Pixel 2 has been added to our best smartphones in India list for November, and the rest of the list is quite similar to what we’ve seen the last month. Samsung’s flagship devices are included here, as are some additions by LG, Motorola and Honor. OnePlus’ flagship is still available in India, as we’re waiting for the OnePlus 5T to arrive. In any case, if you’re in the market for a new smartphone, feel free to check out the list down below, read on.

10. Honor 8 Pro

The Honor 8 Pro is a metal-clad phablet, and a larger sibling of the Honor 8, even though the two phones come with a somewhat different design and internals. The Honor 8 Pro is sold as the Honor V9 in China, and this smartphone ships with a dual camera setup on the back. The device also offers a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, and it comes with a 5.7-inch QHD display. The Honor 8 Pro is fueled by the Kirin 960 64-bit octa-core processor, while it packs in 4GB / 6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage, not to mention that it includes a 4,000mAh non-removable battery. The Honor 8 Pro is priced at Rs. 29,999 ($462) in India, and you can grab it from Amazon India, while you can also grab the Honor V9 from Amazon.com at a different price point (Chinese variant of the phone).

Buy the Honor V9

Buy the Honor 8 Pro (Amazon India)

Read more: Honor 8 Pro review

9. Moto Z2 Play

The Moto Z2 Play is considered to be one of the best mid-range smartphones out in the market, this handset is made out of metal, and its rear-facing camera protrudes on the back quite a bit. The Moto Z2 Play offers a front-facing fingerprint scanner, while it is fueled by the Snapdragon 626 64-bit octa-core processor. The Moto Z2 Play includes 3GB / 4GB of RAM and 32GB / 64GB of expandable storage. Android 7.1.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on this smartphone while you will find a 3,000mAh non-removable battery on the inside of this phone. The Moto Z2 Play can be purchased from Amazon India, while you can also grab it from GearBest (currently out of stock), and Amazon.com, the phone costs around Rs. 25,000 ($385) in India.

Buy the Moto Z2 Play

Buy the Moto Z2 Play

Buy the Moto Z2 Play (Amazon India)

Read more: Moto Z2 Play review

8. LG V20

LG had already introduced the LG V30, but the phone is not yet available in India. The LG V20 is LG’s flagship phablet for last year, but it’s still plenty powerful. This handset is made out of metal, and it actually offers a removable battery despite its build, which is a nice touch. The LG V20 also sports a secondary display above its main panel, and it is fueled by the Snapdragon 821 64-bit quad-core processor. The LG V20 packs in 4GB of RAM, along with 32GB / 64GB of native storage, while the device comes with 16 and 8-megapixel rear-facing cameras. The LG V20 is priced at Rs. 30,399 ($468) in India, while you can also grab it from Amazon.com for $319.

Buy the LG V20

Buy the LG V20 (Amazon India)

Read more: LG V20 review

7. Sony Xperia XZ1

The Sony Xperia XZ1 is the most powerful smartphone Sony had introduced thus far. The Sony Xperia XZ1 comes with rather thick bezels, while it is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor, one of the most powerful mobile processors out there. The Sony Xperia XZ1 also comes with a 5.2-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, which is HDR10 compliant, and the phone packs in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. On the back of the Xperia XZ1, you’ll be able to find a 19-megapixel shooter, while a 13-megapixel camera is included on the front side of this smartphone. The Sony Xperia XZ1 costs Rs. 44,990 ($692) at Amazon India, while you can grab it for $594 over at Amazon.com.

Buy the Sony Xperia XZ1

Buy the Sony Xperia XZ1 (Amazon India)

Read more: Sony Xperia XZ1 review



6. LG G6

The LG G6 is no longer the most powerful smartphone LG had ever introduced, but if you’re looking for a more compact alternative to the LG V30, then you should know that the LG G6 is a great choice. The LG G6 is considerably more affordable than the LG V30, and it also comes with a rather large, 5.7-inch FullVision display, and despite that, the phone is quite compact. The LG G6 is made out of metal and glass, while the phone packs in 4GB of RAM and 32GB / 64GB / 128GB of expandable storage. The LG G6 also comes with Android 7.0 Nougat, while LG’s custom UI is included on top of it. The LG G6 can be purchased for Rs. 33,800 ($520) over at Amazon India, while you can grab it for $349 at Amazon.com.

Buy the LG G6

Buy the LG G6 (Amazon India)

Read more: LG G6 review



5. Xiaomi Mi MIX 2

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is the most powerful handset Xiaomi had released to date. This is the company’s all-new flagship phablet, and it is made out of metal and ceramic. The device sports a 5.99-inch fullHD+ display, and the phone comes with really thin bezels all around. The Mi MIX 2 is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core SoC, and it ships with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, depending on which variant you opt to purchase. The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 offers a single 12-megapixel camera on its back, while a 5-megapixel shooter is included on the phone’s front side. Three Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 variants are available over at GearBest, and the pricing of this handset starts at $608, in case you’re interested.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 (64GB of storage)

Buy the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 (128GB of storage)

Buy the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 (256GB of storage)

Read more: Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 review

4. OnePlus 5

The OnePlus 5 is OnePlus’ current flagship, though the OnePlus 5T is on the way. The OnePlus 5T will not exactly blow the OnePlus 5 out of the water, as the two phones will be fueled by the same SoC, and include the same amount(s) of RAM, it seems. In any case, the OnePlus 5 is made out of metal, it comes with a front-facing fingerprint scanner, and it is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core SoC. The device packs in 6GB / 8GB of RAM, and it offers a dual camera setup on its back. The OnePlus 5’s 6GB and 8GB RAM models are available for Rs. 32,999 ($508) and Rs. 37,999 ($585) over at Amazon India, while you can purchase them the 8GB RAM model at GearBest for $582.

Buy the OnePlus 5 (8GB of RAM)

Buy the OnePlus 5 (6GB of RAM, Amazon India)

Buy the OnePlus 5 (8GB of RAM, Amazon India)

Read more: OnePlus 5 review



3. Samsung Galaxy S8 / Galaxy S8 Plus

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus are Samsung’s flagship smartphones, along with the Galaxy Note 8, of course. These two devices sports an identical design, though the Galaxy S8 is the smaller of the two. The two phones are made out of metal and glass, while they’re fueled by the Exynos 8895 64-bit octa-core SoC in India. The Galaxy S8 comes with 4GB of RAM, while the Galaxy S8 Plus includes either 4GB or 6GB of RAM on the inside. Both devices ship with a Super AMOLED display, and a 12-megapixel main snapper. The Galaxy S8 is priced at Rs. 53,900 ($829) in India, while the Galaxy S8 Plus costs Rs. 60,900 ($937). You can also purchase both of these devices from Amazon.com.

Buy The Samsung Galaxy S8

Buy The Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S8 (Amazon India)

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus (Amazon India)

Read more: Samsung Galaxy S8 review



2. Google Pixel 2

The Google Pixel 2 is one of Google’s all-new Pixel flagships, and it’s the only one that is currently available in India, the Pixel 2 XL will become available later this month. The Google Pixel 2 is made out of metal, while it includes 4GB of RAM and a 12.2-megapixel main snapper. The Google Pixel 2 sports a 5-inch fullHD AMOLED display, and a 2,700mAh non-removable battery, while the phone also comes with a set of front-facing speakers, which is not something we’re used to seeing in smartphones lately. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 61,000 ($938) in India, if you’re interested.

Buy the Google Pixel 2 (Flipkart)

Read more: Google Pixel 2 review

Read more: Google Pixel 2 camera review



1. Samsung Galaxy Note 8

The Galaxy Note 8 is Samsung’s flagship phablet, this handset is made out of metal and glass, and it comes with the S Pen stylus. The Galaxy Note 8 is fueled by the Exynos 8895 64-bit octa-core SoC in India, and the phone packs in 6GB of RAM. This handset comes with a 6.3-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display, and the phone is also IP68 certified for water and dust resistance. The Galaxy Note 8 packs in a 3,300mAh non-removable battery, while there are two 12-megapixel cameras included on the back of this smartphone. The Galaxy Note 8 is priced at Rs. 67,900 ($1,045) in India, while you can also get it from Amazon.com for $889.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (Amazon India)

Read more: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 review