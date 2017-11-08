The Best Mobile Website Builders for Creating Responsive Sites

Nothing’s more frustrating for a user than having to browse through a website with a terrible display. What’s the use of posting good quality content if the reader is unable to access it properly? You definitely wouldn’t want the content to be all crammed up and disproportionately arranged on the screen now, would you? It is tough enough to get people to visit and subscribe to your website, imagine having to lose out on viewers just because your page is not responsive enough. That’s every web developer’s nightmare!

Are you among the few unfortunate web developers whose websites aren’t compatible with Android or IOS devices? Well, time to change that. According to a report by Pew Research Centre, more than 64% of Americans own a smartphone, and 10% of them solely depend on their mobiles for surfing the net. You’re missing out on so much! A mobile-friendly online platform is designed to detect the user’s browsing device and adjust the screen resolutions accordingly. The mobile optimized content is now much more visible, easy to access and navigate through. We have compiled a list of the top mobile website out there using which you can create powerful mobile friendly web pages, blog, and stores for your business. Check them out:

WebSite X5

Most website builders are available online, how about we tell you that you can create sites offline as well? Yes, with WebSite X5 you can create websites, blogs and stores anytime, anywhere. You just need to download the application and install it on your device. The platform generates web pages in HTML5, CSS2.1 or CSS3 formats, giving you absolute control over the browser and other compatibility issues. It even has an in-house editor armed with the latest tools for customizing the website. Users get free access to the wide range of premium quality mobile-ready layout, custom-made templates, royalty-free graphics, Google fonts, menu generators, buttons, and widgets. All the online stores you create here are designed to fit the screens of compact Android, iOS, Windows and Mac devices. WebSite X5 Professional solution comes with Android and iOS apps to help you manage your website on the move.

You can do everything from inserting images to adding videos, templates, pre-set layouts, and, embedding widgets, integrating forms, newsletters etc. in a matter of minutes. The best part – you can reserve specific elements only for the desktop website version, to make sure that mobile friendly website design doesn’t make you compromise on desktop website design. Add to that the top-notch e-commerce solutions, email marketing tools and you’ve got a keeper. And each time you add an element, you can check its impact on the final web page by hitting the Preview Button.

First-time users might find the Site Mapping and SEO features to be a bit intimidating. Don’t worry; the platform automatically updates the index once you’ve uploaded multiple web pages for faster navigation. WebSite X5 supports all usual touch gestures, which makes the mobile browsing experience of users more fulfilling. Also, WebSite X5 comes with an excellent customer support panel for guiding you through the tough spots.

Weebly

Weebly is, hands down, one of the best website builders in the market today. It comes with all the necessary features and tools required for building fully functional mobile-ready websites. Budding bloggers and businessmen find the platform especially comfortable to work with thanks to its user-friendliness and cloud support. The interactive interface is clean, clutter-free, and minimalistic. You won’t find a lot many customisation options unlike other website builders out there.

Weebly offers Android and iOS apps to help users build superb mobile websites. Weebly’s recently introduced mobile website editor runs on a very intuitive framework. You just have to fill in your preferences and the website builder creates a mobile-optimized website, blog or store exactly how you want. Here, you don’t have to create a separate website that’s compatible with smartphones as Weebly does that for you automatically. All it does is take the content from your desktop-compatible website and compress it according to the screen size of a mobile screen. It’s that quick and simple! You can check the look and feel of the website, particularly in context of how it will look on a mobile screen, before you make your changes live. You can drag and drop elements onto the mobile editor, choose from a selection of attractive templates and themes and also link your social media accounts to the website.

Squarespace

Do you want to build a mobile friendly website or online store without having to deal with the technical stuff? Squarespace is your best bet. A leading website building solution, Squarespace is perfect for non-technical users who want to build powerful and beautiful websites in minutes. Squarespace focuses on style, so much so that your website looks custom-build and oh so expensive when compared to the others out there.

The platform comes with an in-house live editor that allows you to customize the elements of the page even after you’ve published it online. The dashboard is armed with loads of editing tools for inserting content, adding images, videos, fonts, widgets, and themes etc. The website builder is known for its marketing tools that allow you to build e-stores, integrate multiple payment options, add carts among other things.

Squarespace doesn’t really have a separate mobile editor. Why? Because all of its themes, layouts, and templates are designed to adjust according to the screen size and resolution! The stylish and professional templates compress or expand the content and resolution to fit the mobile screen automatically. Plus, most Squarespace templates have their mobile versions, which load automatically when they detect that the website is being viewed on mobile device. This saves you the trouble of having to build a separate website or to customize a pre-existing one.

Squarespace editor offers a ‘device view’ option that lets you preview the contents of the webpage on a simulated mobile screen. Squarespace also supports Google’s open source program called AMP or Accelerated Mobile pages. The AMP feature gives you the option of removing all the excessive items on the blog posts and boosts the page loading speed.

DudaOne

Why spend a fortune on hiring professional web developers when you can create your own mobile-friendly websites and do a better job at it? Yes, platforms like DudaOne are perfect for amateurs who want to design websites and not deal with coding.

Launched in 2008, Duda offers two products namely DudaOne (a website builder) and DudaMobile (only for building mobile websites). The platform has helped over 5 million people to convert their desktop websites into mobile-friendly ones. All you have to do is add the URLs of the existing web page.

DudaOne takes all the online content and compresses and arranges it according to the screen size of the visitor’s device in minutes. It is pretty similar to a mobile converter and takes roughly an hour to get your website up and running. However, you can also build your website from scratch here and import content from other platforms and social media accounts in just a click.

For developing a website from scratch, you’ll just have to choose a template, drag/drop the required elements, add the content, customize it and then hit publish. It’s that simple! You can change the colors, use different fonts, add images videos, embed widgets and perform loads of other functions here. The built-in SEO tools and e-commerce solutions further enhance your online reach and performance. DudaOne is not exactly cheap, although you do get a free trial period that you can try out before you make a choice.

GoMobi

GoMobi came out in 2010 and is an award-winning mobile website builder great for small and medium scale businesses. The framework is pretty similar to a mobile converter where you just have to add the URL of an existing website and get a mobile-optimized version of it in minutes. However, GoMobi also allows users to develop websites from scratch. It takes a very simple, quick and effective approach to website designing where all you have to do is drag and drops the required elements using the mobile website builder interface. Users can check compatibility with different browsers and check how the content would appear on the device screens before actually publishing the website.

GoMobi comes with over 50 premium quality themes and templates, all of which are compatible with mobile phones. Other features include SEO tools, mobile commerce or M-commerce solutions, calendar, image editor and CMS enhancement options. The interactive and intuitive framework is user-friendly and robust, giving you total control over the look and feel of the website. On the downside, the dashboard doesn’t really offer something unique or innovative. You get only the basic tools and customisation options. Also, the technical team can be contacted only via emails and lacks a live chat and phone support.

The Bottom Line

Building a website is no longer a time-taking and expensive process as it was in the yesteryears. The drag and drop WYSIWYG frameworks have made our lives so much easier. Like, you don’t even have to be a professional software expert or coder to build websites anymore! Creating a mobile friendly website is not all that difficult once you get the hang of the interface. All you need is an idea and an internet connection. The web development platforms mentioned above are like any other normal website builder, save for a few tweaks and additional features.