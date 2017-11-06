Best Chinese Smartphones – November 2017

Chinese smartphone manufacturers are releasing really compelling devices these days, well, some of them, and we’ve compiled a list of our top 5 picks for you to check out. In the list down below, you will find two of Xiaomi’s flagships, the smaller Mi 6, and the larger, ‘bezel-less’ Mi MIX 2 handset. Huawei’s P10 phones are here as well, as is Honor’s flagship, and leading the pack, once again, is the OnePlus 5. In any case, if you’ve been thinking of getting either of these devices, well, read on.

5. Honor 9

The Honor 9 is Honor’s most powerful smartphone to date. This handset is quite compact, it comes with a 5.15-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, while the phone is made out of metal and glass. The Honor 9 is fueled by the Kirin 960 64-bit octa-core processor, while it sports a dual camera setup on its back. The Honor 9 ships with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, while you’ll get Huawei’s custom UI on top of Google’s operating system, the Emotion UI (EMUI) 5.1. It’s also worth noting that this phone comes in both 4GB and 6GB RAM variants, and it also offers two SIM card slots. You can purchase this device for $365.99 from GearBest, and $466.90 from Amazon.

4. Xiaomi Mi 6

The Xiaomi Mi 6 is one of Xiaomi’s most powerful smartphones, it’s the company’s most powerful, compact smartphone. This handset is made out of metal and glass, and it is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor. The Mi 6 sports two 12-megapixel shooters on its back, while it comes with a 5.15-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display. The Xiaomi Mi 6 sports 6GB of RAM on the inside, and it comes in several internal storage variants, while the special edition ‘Ceramic’ Xiaomi Mi 6 is also available. The Mi 6 is also available in several color options, just in case you were wondering. The most affordable Mi 6 model ships with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage, and it costs $416.99.

3. Huawei P10 & Huawei P10 Plus

These two smartphones look identical, though the P10 Plus is the largest of the two. Both are made out of metal, and both sports a front-facing fingerprint scanner, and a dual camera setup on the back. The Huawei P10 and P10 Plus are fueled by the Kirin 960 64-bit octa-core processor, while both phones ship with 4GB of RAM, though the 6GB RAM model of the Huawei P10 Plus is also available. Android 7.0 Nougat comes out of the box on both of these phones, though Android 8.0 Oreo is on the way. The Huawei P10 comes with a 5.1-inch fullHD display, while the P10 Plus sports a 5.5-inch QHD panel. The Huawei P10 is priced at $511, while the P10 Plus costs $600.

2. Xiaomi Mi MIX 2

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is Xiaomi’s flagship phablet, it comes with really thin bezels, and it sports a 5.99-inch fullHD+ (2160 x 1080) display. The Mi MIX 2 is made out of metal and ceramic, though a ceramic unibody variant is also available. Much like the Mi 6, this smartphone is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor, and the device comes with a single camera on its back. A fingerprint scanner is located below the phone’s main camera, and on-screen buttons are present on this phone. Android 7.1 Nougat comes out of the box here, and on top of it, you’re getting Xiaomi’s MIUI 9 OS. The Mi MIX 2 is currently available in several variants, and the most affordable variant is priced at $544.99.

1. OnePlus 5

The OnePlus 5 is made out of metal, and it is the most powerful handset OnePlus introduced thus far. This handset is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core SoC, and it comes in both 6GB and 8GB RAM variants. Those two RAM models ship with 64GB and 128GB of native storage, respectively, while the phone sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) Optic AMOLED display. The OnePlus 5 has two cameras on its back, 20 and 16-megapixel snappers, while Android 7.1.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on the phone, with OnePlus’ OxygenOS UI installed on top of it. The 6GB RAM variant of the OnePlus 5 is priced at $509.99, while the 8GB RAM model costs $696.90.

