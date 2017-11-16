Best Android Apps – Turkey – November 2017

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and most of you are probably already in the mood. Well, today’s top 10 apps list is not exactly thanksgiving-themed, but it’s turkey-themed, which kind of go one with the other. In any case, if you’re looking for some fun turkey-related applications to check out, no matter if you’re searching for a fun game, a wallpaper app or a recipe archive in order to prepare that perfect turkey for thanksgiving, we’ve got you covered, read on if you’re interested.

Ninja Turkey Thanksgiving

If a cooky game is what you’re looking for, well, you’re in the right place, as the Ninja Turkey Thanksgiving is just what you need. This is an arcade, in which our main protagonist is a turkey, who is also a ninja… great plot, isn’t it? Well, this game is rather fun, and it’s incredibly simple to play, and the best of all, it’s free, though do keep in mind that in-app purchases are included here, and the same goes for ads.

Turkey calls

Are you a hunter? Well, then you might find this app quite useful. The Turkey Calls application will turn your phone into an electric hunting bird calling machine. All you have to do is enter the app, and select what bird are you trying to hunt down, for each one of them, at least one sound is available, though chances are you’ll find more than one. This app has a rather extensive collection of turkeys, and it’s free to use, even though ads are a part of the experience.

Crazy Turkey Run Shooting Game

The Crazy Turkey Run Shooting Game is an arcade game, just like the first app on this list. This is also a rather simple game, which also belongs in the action category of games. Now, the Crazy Turkey Run Shooting game is an endless runner, which means that you’ll be playing until you die, and along the way, and your goal is to last as much as possible. This game is free to play, though it comes with both ads and in-app purchases.

Turkey Sounds

Now, unlike the Turkey calls app, this app does not have a specific purpose, other than the fact it’s fun. This app is rather simple, and straightforward, as soon as you launch it, you’ll see a number of sounds files which you can click on. All of these files are marked as ‘Turkey sound’, which is followed by a number. Each of these files will play a different turkey sound for your amusement, which can come in handy to prank someone, of course.

Turkey Wallpaper

Have you been looking for turkey wallpapers for some reason? Well, then this app is definitely for you. Let’s be real, very few people will set a turkey as a wallpaper on their smartphone, but those of you who are looking to do that during Thanksgiving, well, this application contains only turkey wallpapers, so you’ll have plenty to choose from, and you won’t have to deal with any other wallpapers along the way.

Turkey Run

Turkey Run is yet another kooky game on this list. This is an adventure / arcade game, and your goal is to run away from a hungry fox which is trying to eat you. Along the way, you need to collect eggs from the farm, while avoiding to get caught, of course. There are two worlds available in the game, each of which has 12 interesting levels for you to beat. This game is free to play, though ads are included here.

Flying Turkey

Flying Turkey is a game with an incredibly simple graphics. Now, in this game, you will not be flying with an alive turkey, this is a cooked turkey with wings, which makes it both odd and funny at the same time. In any case, you will need to tap the display in order to make the turkey fly, and avoid obstacles for as long as you’re able to. This game is also free, and there are no in-app purchases here.

Turkey Recipes

For those of you who are planning to cook a turkey for thanksgiving, but don’t know how, or are looking for a new recipe to do it, well, there’s an app for that. An app called ‘Turkey Recipes’ focuses solely on turkey recipes, so you won’t find anything else in here. There are a ton of recipes available in this app, and the application is completely free to use, even though it contains ads.

Thanksgiving Day Photo Frames

If, for some reason, you are looking for thanksgiving photo frame, well, this app is full of them, including some turkey photo frames as well. This is an app that you’ll probably use only during Autumn and / or thanksgiving, but it can come in real handy if you want to track down that specific frame which is not available on other, similar applications. This app contains ads, but it is free to use.

Thanksgiving Wallpapers

One of the apps on this list is called ‘Turkey Wallpapers’, well, this one is called ‘Thanksgiving Wallpapers’, and it’s kind of self-explanatory. You will find a ton of thanksgiving wallpapers here, and a number of them have turkey(s) on them. The developer says that the app is completely free, and that the wallpapers support 99 percent of screen resolutions and devices. It’s worth noting that ads do come with this app, though.

