Battery Test Video: OUKITEL K8000 Lasts Longer Than K10000 Pro

OUKITEL recently announced it is preparing to release a new battery-focused smartphone, the OUKITEL K8000. As the name suggests, the battery on offer here comes with an 8,000 mAh capacity which should be plenty enough to last even the heaviest of users throughout a day, if not longer. Now, OUKITEL has released a new video which looks to specifically highlight the longevity of the battery and especially when compared to a number of other major-brand smartphones, including the company’s own K10000 smartphone which comes with a larger battery capacity.

The video below shows the OUKITEL K8000 pitted against the Apple iPhone 7 Plus, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 and the OUKITEL K10000 Pro. All of the devices are put through the test at the same time and include the smartphones performing one hour of video recording, followed by 1.5 hours of downloaded video playback, followed by one hour and 3 mins of music streaming – when the first phone exits the test. At which point the remaining phones are left to run while streaming video until their batteries have fully depleted. The results of the test can be seen below.

As the numbers indicate, the iPhone 7 Plus managed to last 3 hours and 33 minutes before its battery depleted. The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 managed to last a little longer resulting in 3 hours and 53 minutes of usage. The OUKITEL K10000 Pro lasted significantly longer before running out of battery at the 12 hour and 52 minute marker. While the new OUKITEL K8000 managed to continue for another four and half hours before running out of battery after 17 hours and 22 minutes. Which not only highlights that the OUKITEL K8000 lasts a long time, but it even lasts longer than the K10000 Pro which comes with a much greater 10,000 mAh capacity battery. Further highlighting the additional software tweaks that are in use to extend daily battery usage. As well as other aspects that will contribute to better battery performance in general, such as the inclusion of a Samsung AMOLED display and a MediaTek 6750T SoC. At the moment, the OUKITEL K8000 has yet to become available although it is expected to arrive towards the end of November, or at the latest very early in December. In the meantime, those interested can check out the battery test video in full below.