Back Side Of Meizu’s Upcoming ‘Bezel-Free’ Handset Appears

The back side of a mysterious Meizu-branded smartphone has just surfaced, and according to the source, this may be the company’s ‘bezel-less’ handset. As you can see, Meizu’s logo is imprinted in the lower portion of this metal-clad (or at least it seems like its metal) backplate, and there are three cutouts include on the back. It is clear that the top two cutouts are for the cameras, while the one below them is meant to host a fingerprint scanner.

Now, based on these cutouts, it seems like Meizu is planning to ditch the front-facing fingerprint scanner / physical home key, and switch to a rear-facing fingerprint scanner. Now, the company’s mBack physical button was actually the centerpiece of the phone’s software, Android-based Flyme OS. That button functions as a physical home key, capacitive back button and a fingerprint scanner on Meizu’s current handsets, so if Meizu opt to ditch it, and they probably will as bezels need to be trimmed down, Flyme OS will definitely feel slightly different. Meizu may opt to include on-screen buttons on its upcoming ‘bezel-less’ handset, like many other Android OEMs, though we’ll have to wait and see what will happen. In any case, this backplate that surfaced is curved on the sides, and it seems like it’s made out of metal, though this could be a glass backplate as well.

The company’s flagship for 2017, the Meizu PRO 7 Plus, actually comes with two displays, one of which is placed on the back of the device, and the same can be said for the Meizu PRO 7. That being said, if today’s leak is to be believed, the upcoming ‘bezel-free’ Meizu smartphone will not ship with two displays, well, at least it won’t sport a rear-facing display. Meizu’s exec has already confirmed that the company is planning to release a ‘full-screen’ smartphone next year, so don’t expect this phone to arrive before the end of the year. We have seen several alleged Meizu-branded ‘bezel-less’ devices thus far, though those leaks were not all that convincing, and chances are we still did not see a final design of Meizu’s upcoming ‘bezel-free’ smartphone. In any case, more info is expected to arrive in the coming weeks / months, so stay tuned for that.

