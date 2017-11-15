AT&T’s Galaxy Note 8 Gets Oct. 2017 Android Patch, KRACK Fix

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 from AT&T is receiving a new software update which seems to bring various fixes while improving both the system stability and network performance. Additionally, the latest software release includes the Android security patch for the month of October, as well as a couple of additional fixes for the BlueBorne and KRACK Wi-Fi vulnerabilities. The entire package weighs up to 386MB and in order to be eligible for the update, the device must be running one of the two previous builds – “N950USQU1AQH7” or “N950USQU1AQIA.”

BlueBorne is a Bluetooth vulnerability discovered a few months back which can theoretically be exploited to gain remote access of a device, whereas KRACK is a recently uncovered weakness in the WPA2 Wi-Fi protocol which can be exploited using key reinstallation attacks (KRACKs) and put safely encrypted information at risk. Having said that, it’s advised to acquire this latest software release as soon as possible. The current update is identified by the build number “N950USQU2BQJA” and unsurprisingly, AT&T is distributing the new software in a gradual manner. The rollout should be carried over the course of the next few days, prompting an increasing number of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 owners to be greeted by an update notification. Otherwise, eligible customers can attempt to trigger the update by heading down to ‘Settings’ > ‘Software update’ and hitting the ‘Check for updates’ button. As usual, it’s recommended that the update is downloaded over a Wi-Fi network to avoid slow download speeds or possible extra charges on your monthly bill, and it’s highly advised to proceed with it while there is at least fifty percent of battery charge left in order to avoid unwanted system shutdowns before the process is concluded.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 was launched in September running Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box and this is the second software update released for the device by AT&T following the first OTA package distributed on September 25th. The previous release carrying the build number “N950USQU1AQH7” included call performance improvements, network performance enhancements, and GPS fixes. The flagship at hand is also expected to make the jump to Android 8.0 Oreo in the near future, though probably not before the end of the year.