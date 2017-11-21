AT&T Now Selling Android-Powered Lenovo Moto Tab For $15/Month

AT&T started selling the Lenovo Moto Tab on Tuesday, shortly after the Android tablet was officially announced as coming to the second largest wireless carrier in the United States. Despite its confusing name, the Lenovo Moto Tab appears to have been largely designed by the Chinese tech giant as it resembles a rebranded version of the Lenovo Tab 4, being meant to compete in the lower mid-range segment of the tablet market. The product is available for purchase from AT&T for $299 outright or zero down and $15 per month over 20 months on a device installment plan. The Dallas, Texas-based company will start shipping orders from tomorrow, as per the tablet’s official listing.

The Lenovo Moto Tab features a 10.1-inch LCD panel with an FHD resolution of 1,920 by 1,080 pixels using a standard aspect ratio of 16:9. Its 7,000mAh battery is rated for up to 7.6 hours of use time, thus being in line with what other contemporary tablets of comparable size are offering. The energy-conscious performance of the Lenovo Moto Tab is largely attributed to the Qualcomm-made Snapdragon 625 powering the device, with the octa-core chip being clocked at a maximum operating frequency of 2.0GHz. The latest addition to AT&T’s device lineup sports 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal flash memory, as well as a microSD card slot supporting up to 128GB of extra storage space. The main camera of the Lenovo Moto Tab is an 8-megapixel affair with an LED flash, 4x digital zoom, and the ability to shoot FHD video at 30 frames per second, whereas its top bezel houses a 5-megapixel sensor. The newly released tablet runs a reskinned version of Android 7.0 Nougat and it’s currently unclear whether it will eventually be upgraded to Android 8.0 Oreo.

All of AT&T’s flagship mobile apps are unsurprisingly pre-loaded on the Lenovo Moto Tab, with the selection including the likes of DIRECTV NOW, AT&T AllAccess, and AT&T Setup & Transfer. A fingerprint scanner is also part of the package and coupled with the aforementioned LED flash, the two provide the Lenovo Moto Tab with some additional selling points that many other tablets in this price range lack. Refer to the banner below for more details on the availability of the Lenovo Moto Tab in your area.