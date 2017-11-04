ASUS ZenFone 4 & ZenFone 4 Pro Hit Shelves In Canada

ASUS has finally rolled out its ZenFone 4 and ZenFone 4 Pro smartphones in Canadian store shelves for $550 CAD and $900 CAD, respectively, through various sales outlets including Amazon, Best Buy, Memory Express, Canada Computers, Staples, and Newegg. The ZenFone 4 is available in a number of color options such as Midnight Black and Moonlight White, while the higher end ZenFone 4 Pro ships in the Pure Black color option only.

The Taiwanese original equipment manufacturer officially unveiled the ZenFone 4 and ZenFone 4 Pro, along with the ZenFone 4 Selfie and ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro versions, in the United States in August. ASUS formally released the phones last month in its home country, where the mobile device offerings were made available for purchase to customers along with the two versions of the ZenFone 4 Max variant. The phones that just launched in Canada have the same specs and features as the original handsets that first hit the United States. As a quick recap, the ASUS ZenFone 4 sports a 5.5-inch full HD display with a resolution of 1,920 by 1,080 pixels. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor and packs 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage under the hood. The phone also features dual rear cameras and it gets its juice from a 3,300mAh battery equipped with a rapid charging technology. The high-end ZenFone 4 Pro, on the other hand, features a 5.5-inch full HD display. Inside, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of expandable storage, a 3,600mAh battery with a fast charging system, and a dual-camera setup on the back of the device that boasts 12-megapixel and 16-megapixel sensors.

Several ZenFone devices have hit the Canadian store shelves in recent times, including the ZenFone 4 Max, which was rolled out in the country in September, and ZenFone AR, which was released there in late August. It remains unclear, however, when the other ZenFone variants such as the ZenFone 4 Selfie and 4 Selfie Pro will be launched within the country. ASUS is expected to announce the availability of those smartphones in Canada in the future along with other details including the price points and sales channels through which they will be made available to buy.