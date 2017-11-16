Ard Boudeling: Meizu Not Coming To The US, At Least Not Yet

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Meizu has reportedly put forward an official response to reports from last week which suggested that one of the company’s smartphones might finally be making its way to the US. Those prior reports were based on the appearance of an FCC listing which seemed to point toward certification for the Meizu M6 Note. The handset maker has been performing reasonably well within its home country and several other regions and the 5.5-inch device in question is a solid performer residing squarely in the mid-range category. So the listing understandably led to some excited speculation that consumers in the U.S. might soon have another new smartphone available for their consideration. Unfortunately, according to the company’s Head of Global Marketing, Ard Boudeling, that simply isn’t the case.

Instead, as Boudeling explains, FCC certification is not solely a requirement for smartphones to be sold in the U.S. The company is entering into several as-yet-unannounced markets within the North America region that the certification is necessary for or can be used for. Because there hasn’t been an official announcement about which North American markets those are, Boudeling was also not at liberty to specify which countries or regions the Meizu M6 Note is headed to or even whether the FCC certification was for actually for that particular handset. Bearing that in mind, whatever those countries are, the possibilities do not seem to include the US and it appears as though it could be some time before the company opts to officially expand its business there.

Having said that, the Meizu M6 Note does feature hardware which supports at least some of the 4G LTE bands use within the U.S. That’s thanks to the fact that it is driven by Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC. It is also available as a factory unlocked device via Amazon and other online sales points, so the company’s response here absolutely does not mean that Meizu’s Android 7.1-powered mid-range handset – or any number of other devices from Meizu and other manufacturers – is completely out of reach for anybody who genuinely wants to get their hands on one. However, it goes without saying that anybody looking to buy an unofficially available device will want to check which bands are supported by the device and make a comparison to the bands supported by their carrier first.