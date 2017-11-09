Anker’s Zolo Liberty Truly Wireless Earbuds Will Be Available on Nov. 20th

Back in June, Anker announced its latest brand which is Zolo. This brand is going to be its premium audio brand, although it still hasn’t launched any products yet. That’s about to changed. When Zolo was announced, Anker also announced the Zolo Liberty+ which is a pair of truly wireless earbuds, which Anker claims are “no compromise”. These launched on Kickstarter and raised over $2.8 million. Now those earbuds won’t be launching in time for the holidays, but there is a cheaper model, the Zolo Liberty that will be.

The Zolo Liberty are a pair of truly wireless earbuds, and some of the cheapest available. These use a graphene-coated driver to deliver some incredible audio to your ears. It also works with the smart assistant on your smartphone, whether that’s the Google Assistant or Apple’s Siri. So it’s not actually built into the earbuds, but works through Bluetooth. Speaking of which, it uses Bluetooth 4.1, and has around 3.5 hours of playback, with about 24 hours of playback thanks to the included charging case. For $99, it’s a pretty good pair of earbuds, and that’s something Anker is pretty well known for, putting out a product that undercuts its competitors, but doesn’t undercut quality.

The higher-end model is the Zolo Liberty+. The main differences between the Zolo Liberty and the Liberty+ is double the battery life from the charging case, so 48 hours instead of 24 hours. There’s also Bluetooth 5.0 support and these are transparent. Which is going to make for a pretty cool look. The Zolo Liberty+ began shipping to Kickstarter backers earlier this month, and Anker says that it plans to have the Liberty+ shipped to all backers by Christmas. With availability for everyone else in January of next year. These are going to retail for $149 and also be available on Amazon. It’s a bit unfortunate that the Liberty+ won’t be available in time for the holidays, but it will launch just after the new year, which is still a great time to pick up a new pair of headphones. And while these are priced similar to other truly wireless earbuds, the crazy battery life is what really sets them apart.