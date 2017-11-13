Anker’s Pre-Black Friday Sale Includes Battery Packs, Cables & More

Anker has just launched its pre-Black Friday sale today, and has discounted a number of products from its new iPhone cases, to its Eufy night lights, to battery packs and just about anything in between. Including the SoundSync Drive Bluetooth car receiver. This is on sale for $15.99 with the promo code RX6QE5C6 through November 19th. The only speaker on sale in this sale is actually the SoundCore Sport, which is an IPX7 waterproof speaker, and it’s priced at $31.90 with the promo code RX6QE5C6 through November 18th.

If you’re looking for a new battery pack, Anker’s fairly popular PowerCore 20100 is on sale for $31.69. The PowerCore 26800 is also on sale for $47.49 (this sale actually begins tomorrow). Moving onto Anker’s cables that are on sale, you can find the PowerLine+ USB-C to USB-A (2-pack) cables for $9.49. Additionally, if you’re in need of lightning cables, its PowerLine 10-foot long lightning cable is available for $11.89. There’s plenty more on sale as part of Anker’s pre-Black Friday sale right now, we’ll have all of them listed below. Make note of their expiration dates, as not all of the products are discounted for the same length of time.

