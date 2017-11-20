Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Hitting Android On November 22

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp is set to be released on Android smartphones and tablets this Wednesday, November 22nd, Nintendo confirmed earlier today. The first Animal Crossing mobile game has already been available in Australia for nearly a month now, albeit only in the form of a beta, whereas its upcoming launch is set to be of the global variety. You can already pre-register to be notified when Nintendo’s latest portable title is released through the Google Play Store by referring to the banner below.

While Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp describes itself as a “free-to-start” mobile game, limited testing of its Australian beta version revealed no content locked behind a paywall, though the title does appear to take advantage of various timers, most notably those that regulate when trees replenish their fruit that you can pick. Paying for microtransactions can hence speed up your progress but doesn’t appear to be mandatory for completing the game, i.e. unlocking all of its characters, themes, items, and secrets. The bulk of the gameplay revolves around making friends with various animals by talking to them and helping them with simple tasks, collecting ingredients and materials, then using them to craft a broad range of furniture and decorations for your campsite. You’re also able to call your friends to hang out at your campsite and build a relationship with them in that manner, with your overall success in that endeavor depending on how well-furnished your base is. In essence, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp is a significantly streamlined version of the console games from the same series but is based on the same premise, seeking to provide players with a relaxing gaming experience.

Nintendo started intensifying its focus on mobile games after the premature demise of its former president and CEO Satoru Iwata who often claimed that supporting Android and iOS could devalue Nintendo’s console IPs. Since Tatsumi Kimishima took over the company in late 2015, Nintendo oversaw the release of Pokemon GO, Super Mario Run, and Fire Emblem Heroes, as well as the Miitomo social app. Following the global launch of Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, Nintendo is set to debut the first Zelda mobile game that was previously announced as coming in late 2017 but may face a short delay, according to recent industry rumors.