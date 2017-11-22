Android Wear App Update Intros Download Progress Indicator

The latest Android Wear app update introduces download progress indicator feeds for you to see how much time is left on a download for any given app that you’re installing on the watch. This isn’t at all unlike what you’ll see for the download progress indicators in your status bar when installing a new app onto your smartphone or tablet, so if you’ve ever watched those as the installation process took place then you’ll know what they look like on Android Wear. Since these are listed in a feed style this new feature of the application could be especially useful for anyone who is downloading multiple apps onto their smartwatch at the same time.

If you’re one who tends to wonder about the status of your watch connection then this update will prove to be beneficial in another way, as it now includes a connection status indicator when you pull down the quick settings panel from the top of the UI. If you look at the icons for a connection, you will see an up and down arrow that will show you that you’re connected, though it will only show these arrows once and not for every single connection type, such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and cellular networks if you have watch that supports them.

This update also includes recent app complications, which will be an icon displaying on the watch face of the most recently opened app. If you do use the watch often and you use apps often too, then this should make getting back to things quicker as you’ll have that last app at the ready right from the main home screen of the watch. While Android Wear has gotten progressively better thanks to Android Wear 2.0, one of the things that it has lacked was the ease of use when it came to reading messages and such. Now with the latest update to the Android Wear app, messages will have varying sizes of text based on the length of the message, so the longer the message is the smaller the text will be so it’s easier to read, and the shorter the message the larger the text will be. The app update should already be live in the Play Store for those who have it installed.