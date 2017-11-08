Android-Powered Huawei Enjoy 7S Certified With 18:9 Display

Huawei’s Enjoy 7S was reportedly certified by China’s telecommunications regulator TENAA, as suggested by its newly uncovered images seen above. The device is said to bear the model number FIG-AL00 and be aimed at competing in the entry-level segment of the smartphone market. China’s largest smartphone manufacturer is seemingly preparing to launch the Enjoy 7S in its home country, though the handset may also eventually make its way to Europe, as indicated by Huawei’s product release practices related to the Enjoy series. The United States is unlikely to ever receive the Enjoy 7S as Huawei’s stateside presence remains rather small and almost exclusively focused on flagship handsets like the Mate-series devices.

The newly uncovered images of the supposed Enjoy 7S suggest that the smartphone is set to adopt a display panel with an aspect ratio of 18:9, or 2:1, thus featuring the same image format that Huawei already commercialized with the Mate 10 product family. The tall screen of the Enjoy 7S appears to be of the edge-to-edge variety as far as its long sides are concerned, with its top and bottom bezels looking fairly regular-sized, though portions of the device where the display ends and bezel begins are somewhat hard to spot, with the handset’s front panel being entirely black. The screen size of the device remains unclear, though Huawei almost certainly opted for an LCD panel with a 720p or 1080p resolution. Despite having a bezel that could accommodate a physical Home button, the alleged Enjoy 7S features no such key. Consequently, the fingerprint recognition scanner of the handset was moved to the back and boasts a circular shape already adopted by many devices from Huawei and its subsidiary Honor.

The top left corner of the smartphone’s back panel also features a dual-camera setup accompanied by what appears to be a dual-LED (dual-tone) flash unit, with the body of the device itself having a matte black finish and presumably being made of aluminum. The Chinese original equipment manufacturer is said to internally refer to the Enjoy 7S as “figo,” though the reasoning behind that code name remains unclear. The entry-level Android device is expected to launch by the end of the year.