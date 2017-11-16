Verizon Outs Android-Powered ASUS ZenFone V Live At $7/Month

ASUS on Thursday announced its latest smartphone offering in the form of the ZenFone V Live, an Android device meant to compete in the lower mid-range market segment. The newly launched handset is now available exclusively from Verizon and can be purchased for zero down and $7 per month on a two-year device payment plan, which amounts to a full retail price of $168 and no annual percentage rate. Refer to the banner below for more details on what Verizon is offering to prospective buyers of the ZenFone V Live which is virtually guaranteed to never make its way to other wireless carriers in the country.

The handset itself features an all-metal design and a 5-inch LCD panel with an HD resolution of 1,280 by 720 pixels amounting to a conventional widescreen aspect ratio of 16:9. The screen of the ZenFone V Live is protected by 2.5D glass and covers approximately 75 percent of the phone’s front panel, thus allowing a relatively average screen-to-body ratio as far as 16:9 devices are concerned. ASUS’s new offering is powered by the Qualcomm-made Snapdragon 425 SoC, a mid-range silicon advertised as being particularly energy-efficient and one that should make the most of the smartphone’s 3,000mAh battery that can supposedly last for over a day on a single charge with casual use, according to the Taiwanese manufacturer. 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage are also part of the package, as is a microSD card with support for up to 128GB of additional memory. The main camera of the ZenFone V Live is a 13-megapixel affair supported by a conventional LED flash, with its top bezel accommodating a 5-megapixel sensor.

In regards to special characteristics, the ZenFone V Live offers beautification features with support for Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram live streams, thus specifically targeting mobile broadcasters. The physical Home button of the handset situated on its bottom bezel doubles as a fingerprint reader, with its bottom side also housing a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. The ZenFone V Live is advertised as a versatile alternative to more expensive smartphones that aren’t in the phablet category and are meant to be both durable and compact, being specifically targeted at price-conscious consumers.