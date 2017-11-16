Android Oreo Beta Hits OnePlus 5 This Month, OP5T In December

The open beta test for the Android 8.0 Oreo-based version of OxygenOS made for the OnePlus 5 will debut this month, whereas the same program will expand to the OnePlus 5T in late December, the Chinese phone maker confirmed on Thursday at the launch event for its latest flagship. Owners of the OnePlus 5 can expect Android 8.0 Oreo to hit their devices in a stable form in early 2018, the BBK Electronics-owned firm said, without elaborating on the matter. No specific availability windows for the OnePlus 5T’s first major operating system upgrade were provided but the Oreo build for the newly unveiled device shouldn’t be too far behind the software released for its predecessor.

The OnePlus 5T was previously rumored as running Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box but that notion was dispelled by the company earlier today, with its New York City launch event seeing it introduce a handset featuring Android 7.1 Nougat. While the Shenzhen, Guangdong-based original equipment manufacturer has presumably been developing an Oreo-based variant of OxygenOS for some time now, it appears that the software isn’t immediately ready for primetime. The newly announced Oreo roadmap corresponds to OnePlus’s release pattern for Android 7.0 Nougat on the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T as the older of these two devices was also the first to receive both the beta and stable version of Google’s previous OS build. The last two handsets from the company should benefit from two years’ worth of software support and eventually be upgraded to Android 9.0 P at some point next year.

The OEM’s latest flagship is more of a design update of its predecessor than a performance one, though it does come with a different dual-camera setup that scraps the telephoto lens in favor of a second wide-angle module in an effort to improve low-light photography. Besides different imaging systems, the main difference between the two is their form factor, with the OnePlus 5T doing away with regular-sized bezels and 5.5-inch 16:9 screen of its predecessor and replacing it with a largely bezel-free look and a 6.01-inch display panel with a tall aspect ratio of 18:9. The OnePlus 5T is officially releasing on Tuesday, November 21st, priced at $500 (€500) for the 64GB model and $560 (€560) for the 128GB one.