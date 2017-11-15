Android Oreo Arrives To The HTC U11, Taiwan First In Line

The Android 8.0 Oreo update has started rolling out to the HTC U11 units in HTC’s homeland, Taiwan. HTC’s community manager confirmed the news via HTC’s forums in Taiwan, as this update arrives carrying the 2.31.709.1 build number. HTC’s community manager did not mention anything about this update rolling out to other countries, but considering it has started hitting the HTC U11 units in Taiwan, it’s safe to say that other markets will follow soon, and HTC will probably reveal more info in the near future.

Android 8.0 Oreo is no longer the very last version of Android, as Android 8.1 Oreo update was released by Google way back, but very few devices have Android Oreo now at all, so HTC fans are probably quite excited right about now. Android 8.0 Oreo is not a huge revamp of Android or anything of the sort, but it brings a number of optimizations to the table, as well as some new features, and it also redesigns some UI elements a bit. Android 8.0 Oreo will bring the Picture-in-Picture (PiP) to the HTC U11, which essentially means that you’ll be able to watch a YouTube video in small windows while you’re doing something completely different on your phone. Do keep in mind that this feature is quite limited at the moment, and it seems like it’s reserved for YouTube Red users at the moment. Android 8.0 Oreo also brings a number of battery optimizations, and it takes better care of apps, as it will make sure that apps do not drain your battery in the background. ‘Notification Dots’ are also coming with this update, while some new Autofill options are present as well.

These are only some of the new features that you will get via this update, which is rolling out over-the-air (OTA) in Taiwan, by the way. The HTC U11 is HTC’s flagship phone, next to the HTC U11 Plus which was announced quite recently. The HTC U11 is made out of metal and glass, and it sports a front-facing fingerprint scanner. The device is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor, while it packs in 4GB / 6GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB of native storage. This phone sports a 5.5-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) display, while a 12-megapixel shooter is placed on its back. Click here if you’d like to know more about the HTC U11.