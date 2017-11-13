Android Distribution: Oreo Climbs To 0.3%, Nougat Passes 20%

The latest Android distribution numbers are in and Android Nougat has now passed the 20-percent line while Android Oreo climbs up to 0.3-percent. Last month saw Android Nougat climb up to 17.8-percent from the 15.8-percent it accounted for in September. Now however, that number has jumped up to 20.6-percent highlighting a greater increase month-over-month compared to the two months before. This can be further broken down and understood as Android 7.0 now accounting for 17.6-percent and Android 7.1, 3-percent. Both increasing at a steady rate compared to October’s numbers which saw Android 7.0 at 15.8-percent and Android 7.1 at 2-percent.

As for Android 8.0 (Oreo), with this being such a new version of Android its rate of ascent remains a slow one at the moment. Although it is increasing. Android Oreo only first appeared on the Android distribution map last month when it accounted for approximately 0.2-percent. Over the past month that figure has slightly increased as it now comes in at 0.3-percent so while not the greatest of increases its rate of adoption is growing. While few conclusions can be drawn from this small increase it is worth keeping in mind that both the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL come running on Android Oreo out of the box. Neither of these devices were available when the October figures were released so it is likely that much of that 0.1-percent increase refers to Pixel 2 sales. With the two Pixels only having gone on general sale on October 19, and with these figures only taking into account adoption up until November 9, it should be expected that Oreo will see a greater increase next month.

As for the rest of the Android versions, they all dropped down. Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) drops down from last month’s 32-percent to this month’s figure of 30.9-percent. Likewise, Android 5.x (Lollipop) drops down from last month’s figure of 27.7-percent to this month 27.2-percent. This is further broken down as 6.4-percent for Android 5.0 and 20.8-percent for Android 5.1. Android 4.4 (KitKat) has also dropped down to 13.8-percent (from 14.5-percent), as has Android Jelly Bean (4.1.x – 4.3) which now accounts for 6.2-percent (compared to 6.6-percent last month). Closing out the list is Android Ice Cream Sandwich (4.0.3 – 4.0.4) and Gingerbread (2.2.2 – 2.3.7) which both drop down from last month’s 0.6-percent distribution to 0.5-percent for this month.