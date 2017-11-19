Android 8.0 Oreo Now Rolling Out To OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T

OnePlus has announced that it has started rolling out Android 8.0 Oreo to the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T handsets. This update comes with a whole new version of OxygenOS on top of it, OxygenOS 5.0, which retains its stock lock, of course. The OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T, for those of you who do not know, were the company’s flagship smartphones for 2016, and interestingly enough, both of these phones have received this update before the OnePlus 5 or OnePlus 5T. This update has already started to roll out to the OnePlus 3 and 3T users over-the-air (OTA), and you will get it in the near future, if you did not already, though do keep in mind this is a staged rollout, so not everyone will get it straight away.

Now, this update brings a number of features with it, features that you’ve already seen on the Google’s Pixel and some Nexus devices. As part of this update, OnePlus 3 and 3T users will get ‘Parallel Apps’, which will essentially let you run two instances of the same app on your phone, just in case you need such functionality. ‘Picture-in-Picture’ mode is also a part of this update, and it works as you’d expect, you’ll be able to minimize a video into a small window which can be placed wherever you want on the display, and play while you’re doing something completely else on your device. ‘Auto-fill’ features have also been added with this update, and so has ‘Smart Text Selection’, in case you were wondering. The look of ‘Quick Settings’ has been altered as well, while OnePlus has also added the September security patch with this update. Now, as far as OnePlus’ launcher is concerned, you’re getting ‘Notification Dots’ which have also been introduced with Android 8.0 Oreo by Google, while OnePlus has also changed the app folder design in its launcher with this update. On top of everything, you’re now able to upload photos directly to ‘Shot on OnePlus’, if you want.

For those of you who forgot, the OnePlus 3 and 3T look the same, they sport the exact same design, but the OnePlus 3T is a more powerful handset as it comes with a larger battery, better front-facing camera, and so on. Both phones feature 5.5-inch fullHD Optic AMOLED displays, 6GB / 8GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB of native storage. Both of these devices are fueled by the Snapdragon 821 64-bit quad-core SoC, and both of them ship with a 16-megapixel camera on the back.