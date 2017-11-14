Amazon Previews its Black Friday Deals, Discounts Start Nov. 17th!

Amazon, like many retailers, is whetting everyone’s appetite by releasing a number of its Black Friday deals early, so that everyone can get their shopping list together for the big day. Similar to past years, Amazon is actually kickstarting Black Friday, with deals beginning this Friday, November 17th and running through Cyber Monday. Amazon has announced a number of deals already – although it hasn’t said which deals will be available on which days – and there are bound to be a ton more available starting on Friday from other sellers on Amazon.

Like it did last year, Amazon is discounting a number of its own hardware products. For instance, the Amazon Echo Dot is seeing its lowest price ever, just $29.99. The 2nd-generation Echo is getting a $20 discount, coming down to just $79, while the new Echo Plus will be $119 and the Amazon Tap will be $79. There’s also a pretty good deal on the new Amazon Cloud Cam, where it’ll be priced at $99. Its Fire HD 8 is going to cost you $49.99 with the Kids Edition going for $69.99 (get an additional $10 off if you buy two), and the Fire HD 10 is going to be $99. Finally, wrapping up Amazon’s hardware, the new Fire TV Stick will be just $25.

Black Friday is always a huge day for TV sales, and that’s no different this year. Amazon has a number of TV’s on sale, including a couple from Sony. Its 65-inch 4K LED TV will be $1499, the 70-inch will actually be cheaper at $1199 and then the 75-inch comes in at $1999. Samsung’s UN65MU8000 65-inch TV is going to be priced at just $1297, while the 55-inch will be $897. Amazon does also have a couple of mystery TV’s on sale, with a “Premium Brand” 40-inch Smart TV priced at $279. There’s a 49-inch 4K TV at $159 and then a 32-inch 720p TV for $69.99.

Amazon is also discounting plenty of products from startups. Like the Anki Cozmo, which will get a $30 discount. There’s also a 30% discount on the Segway Minipro 2018 Edition. The Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit will be 20% off and the CoffeeGator Pour Over Coffee Maker is going to be 20% off.

These are only some of the many, many deals that Amazon will have this holiday season, with the biggest deals beginning this Friday, November 17th. To take full advantage of Amazon’s deals, you’ll want to sign up for Amazon Prime, if you aren’t already a member. You can get a free 30-day trial (students get a full 6-months) and then cancel when you’re done. That way you get free, fast shipping through the holidays, without paying anything extra.