Amazon Launches Pre-Orders for Echo, Echo Dot & Echo Plus in Canada

Amazon has slowly, but surely, begun bringing its popular Echo devices outside of the US, and into a few other countries. They are currently available in the UK and India, and now they are up for pre-order in Canada. According to Amazon’s website, they will be shipping on December 5th, just in time for the holidays. The Echo, Echo Dot and Echo Plus are all up for pre-order in Canada, so it appears some of the less-popular Echo devices are not going to be available, at least not right now. The prices are the same as in the US (aside from the Echo Plus), so it’s $49 CDN for the Echo Dot, $99 CDN for the Echo (2nd Generation) and $169 CDN for the Echo Plus.

The Amazon Echo, Echo Dot and Echo Plus all have Alexa built-in. Now since these are the first Echo devices to launch in Canada, the functionality may be slightly limited, compared to what users in the US have currently. But with Alexa, there are still thousands of skills available, with plenty more on the way. Alexa Skills can do things like control your smart home, order you some food, start your car, and even read you the latest headlines. There’s a ton that Alexa can do, and Amazon is always working towards improving it.

Since the Amazon Echo launched in the US a few years ago, Canadians have been importing it from the US to Canada. And that worked mostly well, but some people had issues with some of Alexa’s features, due to the fact that it was being used in an area that was not supported. But for the most part, it worked well. Now with the Echo lineup officially launching in Canada, it will work seamlessly as you would expect it too. It wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility for Amazon to start creating some Canadian Alexa skills. The Echo, Echo Dot and Echo Plus will make great gifts this holiday season, and they are coming just in time for the holiday season. In fact, all three were listed in our gift guides this year. You can get your pre-order in by using the links below.