Amazon Launches Echo Buttons To Liven Up The Party

Amazon has just launched Echo Buttons to liven up the party and are giving consumers a new and fun way to utilize their Echo smart speakers powered by Alexa. With Echo Buttons, which are connected to the Echo, Echo Plus, Echo Dot, or Echo Show smart speakers from Amazon, consumers will be able to activate and trigger various games through the use of the smart speaker that the buttons are linked to. The buttons can trigger games that are meant to be played both by yourself or with others so whether you’re sitting at home having a relaxing night in alone or inviting friends or family over for a dinner party or other gathering, the buttons will be usable for a little excitement.

When buttons are powered on and connected to a compatible Echo device, they will illuminate a specifically designated color which can make it easy separate out which button belongs to which player. You can connect up to four Echo buttons to a compatible Echo speaker, which means you can play with as little one person or as many as four altogether. There are also currently at least five games available to play using the Echo buttons, which include Beat The Intro, Sounds Fun with Mike Epps, Buzzer Beater, Button Monte, and Fourth Down Football, making for a range of games from trivia to guessing games.

Echo buttons connect to Echo speakers through Bluetooth wireless technology and they are battery powered, but they’re not rechargeable and instead require the use of AAA batteries, two to be exact. Once the batteries die on you, simply swap them out for a fresh pair without worrying that you have plug the buttons in. The idea of the Echo Buttons seems to convince consumers to engage with each other through lighthearted competitive games, tasking the player with tapping their button first to answer first, which if successful would reward them with the chance to answer correctly before anyone else and gain points. Echo Buttons will come in packs of two for just $19.99 for each pack, but since up to four can be linked together and connected to one Echo speaker, to get the full group of potential players together, consumers will be looking at spending $40 in the end. Amazon already has the Echo Buttons up for pre-order on its website if these seem like the perfect addition to your holiday family gatherings coming up.