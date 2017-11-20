Alleged Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Android Phablet Leaks

A hands-on photo depicting the alleged display assembly of the upcoming Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 recently emerged online, showcasing a panel with an 18:9 aspect ratio complete with thin bezels and rounded corners. Although there’s no clear evidence to confirm that this component belongs to the aforementioned device or any other Xiaomi smartphone for that matter, these characteristics alone do match the expectations surrounding the Redmi Note 5, or at least they fall in line with the alleged specifications that have been leaked so far.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 has been extensively leaked and rumored over the past few months, and all the previous hints about the OEM’s upcoming Note model have indicated that the smartphone will adopt a 5.5-inch panel with a full HD resolution and a bezel-less design with an elongated aspect ratio. Last month, the device was rumored to be announced on November 11th, and while this hasn’t come to pass, these rumors were quickly followed by a TENAA application showcasing a Xiaomi smartphone matching the aforementioned display characteristics. However, compared to the previous hands-on photos attached to the TENAA certification, this new live photo at hand appears to show a slightly different design with marginally thinner side bezels and a different location for the front-facing camera and sensors. With that being said, it could be that the Xiaomi MET7 and MEE7 variants approved by TENAA in October might not be the Redmi Note 5, or on the contrary, perhaps this newly leaked image depicts the display assembly of a different smartphone. There’s also the small possibility that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5’s design may have been slightly altered since it passed through TENAA.

Regardless of how the smartphone’s front panel will eventually present itself and whether or not the leak at hand is accurate, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is giving signs of an imminent market release, as less than a week ago the device was listed on the virtual shelves of one of China’s largest retailers along with a tentative price tag of 8,888 yuan, or the rough equivalent of $1,340. Although the smartphone will most likely carry a much more affordable launch price once it will become official, it’s evident that Xiaomi’s retail partners are now making the necessary preparations for the handset’s debut.