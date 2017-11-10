Alleged OnePlus 5T Renders Show Both Sides Of The Flagship

Two alleged renders of the OnePlus 5T emerged online on Friday alongside claims that they’re depicting the recently confirmed successor to the OnePlus 5. The images that can be seen above are of somewhat dubious credibility as they show a handset that either lacks an alert slider or has the hallmark of the company’s phone series replaced with a physical Power key. The “Never Settle” wallpaper seen on the supposed flagship also doesn’t appear to be aesthetically and thematically similar to previous wallpapers delivered by the Chinese original equipment manufacturer, though the overall shape of the smartphone largely corresponds to previous rumors about the upcoming device. According to most reports and the firm’s own statements and hints, the OnePlus 5T is set to adopt a mostly bezel-free look characterized by a tall screen featuring an aspect ratio of 18:9 and what’s thought to be an FHD+ resolution.

As the transition to a bezel-less design makes the OnePlus 5T scrap the physical Home key found on its predecessor, the phone’s fingerprint sensor was moved to the back, insiders previously said, with these newly uncovered renders illustrating those claims. The smartphone appears to be set to succeed the dual-camera setup of the OnePlus 5, though it’s currently unclear whether it will feature identical sensors or introduce some improvements in this regard. Likewise, it remains to be seen if the OnePlus 5T ends up running OxygenOS based on Android Nougat or Oreo out of the box.

The BBK Electronics-owned phone maker recently confirmed that the OnePlus 5T will be the star of its first-ever U.S. product launch, being set for a reveal next Thursday, November 16th. Consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe will be able to purchase the OnePlus 5T starting November 21st, whereas those from India will be able to get it from November 28th, less they’re quick enough to grab one during a flash sale that’s also scheduled for the 21st of the month. The OnePlus 5T will start selling in China on December 1st, though no firm pricing details have yet been attached to the device by the original equipment manufacturer, with previous rumors only pointing to the handset starting at under $500, just like the OnePlus 5.