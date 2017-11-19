Alleged Huawei Nova 3 Phone Leaks In Images

The Alleged Huawei Nova 3 phone has leaked in images recently, showing off what could be the final design of the next device in the Nova series. None of the images unfortunately show off the software but you do get a good look at the outside design of the phone from all angles including the sides, front, back, top, and bottom. This makes it possible to see what some functions or specs of the device may be even though there is no official specs list alongside the images.

Based on the leaked images the phone will be coming in a soft gold color, though Huawei typically uses multiple colors for its devices so if this is the final design it could end up coming in other colors too once it’s released. The images show that Huawei is planning a dual rear-facing camera setup for the Nova 3, as well as a bottom-mounted speaker though it will be a single unit and not stereo. The phone also looks to come with USB Type-C for the charging and data transfer port, but it won’t be using this port for audio as the phone also shows a 3.5mm audio port on the bottom meaning users would be able to plug in their standard pair of headphones or earbuds.

Since there are no specs listed, there’s no information on what the quality of the rear cameras (or the front camera for that matter) will be, and it’s not clear how big the screen size is but judging by the looks of how it fits in the hand it appears to be of a pretty good size, which could signify a big display. That said if the size is anything close to what Huawei had with the Nova 2, then it will likely be around 5-inches, or it could be closer to 5.5-inches or larger if it’s more in line with the Nova 2 Plus. There’s not a whole lot known, if anything, about the Nova 3 just yet, but it has been rumored to get a release or at least an announcement sometime in December of this year. That means that a launch of this device could be just around the corner, and if that happens to be the case then this is more likely to be the final design of the phone.