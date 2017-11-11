All OnePlus 5T Specs Leak, Android 7.1 Nougat Confirmed

Seemingly all specs of the OnePlus 5T leaked online on Saturday, having emerged in the form of photos of what appears to be a brochure detailing the upcoming Android flagship, possibly the same one taken from the previously sighted Reviewer Kit of the same device. The image seen above isolates the render of the handset appearing in the booklet, confirming that the successor to the OnePlus 5 will adopt a bezel-free design with an edge-to-edge screen featuring an aspect ratio of 18:9, or 2:1. The panel itself is set to be advertised by the Chinese company as the “Sunlight Display,” which is technically a 6.01-inch Full Optic AMOLED FHD+ (2,160 x 1,080) module capable of automatically switching between four main operation modes, depending on the scenario. The screen is protected by 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and has a pixel density of 401ppi, being virtually identical to its predecessor in this regard.

The OnePlus 5’s manual shooting mode called “Pro” is making a return with the OnePlus 5T, as is support for 4K video recording and Quick Capture. The user interface of the default Camera app was also redesigned in an effort to become more streamlined and facilitate one-handed use, according to the source, though no screenshots of the actual UI have been provided. The device appears to succeed both imaging systems of its predecessor, with its main dual-camera setup entailing a 16-megapixel sensor (IMX 398) and a 20-megapixel one (IMX 376K), both made by Sony. OnePlus improved on the f/2.0 lens of the secondary module found on the OnePlus 5, as both of the OnePlus 5T’s sensors will now be mounted behind f/1.7 lenses with a focal length of 27.22mm. The primary sensor has a pixel size of 1.12µm, with the secondary module being of the 1.0µm variety, and a dual-LED flash also being part of the equation. The front camera entails a 16-megapixel 1.0µm sensor (IMX 371) with an f/2.0 lens, the same one featured by the previous Android handset.

The rear-mounted circular fingerprint sensor of the OnePlus 5T is ceramic and capable of unlocking the device in 0.2 seconds, according to the leaked booklet. The device is 156.1 x 75 x 7.2mm in size, thus being 1.9mm taller, 0.9mm wider, and 0.1mm thinner than its predecessor, in addition to weighing 162g instead of 153g. OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat is part of the package, as is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 clocked at up to 2.45GHz. The base model of the OnePlus 5T features 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal flash memory (UFS 2.1), with its more premium version doubling that amount of storage space and boasting 8GB of RAM. While the OnePlus 5 is largely accepted as offering good battery life, the same 3,300mAh battery found in that device is now part of its successor which has more screen real estate, so it remains to be seen how well will the OnePlus 5T perform in everyday use. The handset still boasts support for Dash Charge and has a 3.5mm audio jack, as well as Bluetooth 5.0 support.

OnePlus’s Alert Slider is making a return with the OnePlus 5T and appears to be positioned alongside the left edge of the device, thus occupying the same space it did on previous handsets from the original equipment manufacturer. The upcoming high-end smartphone boasts support for all conventional communications standards and is also compatible with Galileo and BeiDou satellite navigation systems. Its bottom side accommodates a USB Type-C 2.0 port and a single speaker, as well as the aforementioned headphone jack, with the handset also featuring a three-microphone array with noise cancellation capabilities. AANC and Dirac HD sound are both supported by the OnePlus 5T, as are all widely used GSM networks, though CDMA compatibility is still limited so Verizon and Sprint’s customers won’t have much incentive or ability to use the handset as a daily driver.

The Chinese company already confirmed that the OnePlus 5T is launching on Thursday, November 16th, and will begin retailing five days later. No firm pricing details have yet been revealed, though latest rumors suggest that the OnePlus 5T will start at $479, just like the previous Android flagship. The smartphone is officially releasing in India on November 28th, though a limited flash sale will be held on the 21st of the month, the company previously said. Chinese consumers will be able to purchase the latest and greatest Android smartphone from BBK Electronics’ subsidiary starting December 1st.