Alcatel’s 2018 Smartphone Lineup Pops Up In High-Res Renders

Alcatel’s alleged upcoming smartphone lineup for 2018 has made a new appearance in a series of renders, this time depicting each individual device in a higher resolution and thus revealing more of their characteristic. The OEM’s 2018 top-tier smartphone series will apparently abandon the current ‘Idol’ brand and instead these devices will be known as the Alcatel 5 (seen above), the Alcatel 1X, and the Alcatel 3, the latter of which seems to be accompanied by three additional variations labeled 3V, 3X, and 3C.

All of these six Alcatel smartphones have been previously spotted in a single lower-resolution group photo, and in addition, the Alcatel 5 which is supposed to sit at the top of the range has also been subjected to a somewhat blurry leaked render back in September. However these new renders at hand paint a much clearer picture of what these six devices might have to offer, and starting with the top of the line, i.e. the Alcatel 5, the device seems to carry a nearly bezel-free display with the exception of the thicker top edge, which in turn appears to accommodate two front-facing cameras and an LED flash flanking the loudspeaker. The back of the device carries a single camera and an LED flash, as well as a fingerprint recognition sensor. As a matter of fact, all of these Alcatel smartphones except for the Alcatel 1X seem to accommodate rear-mounted fingerprint sensors. The Alcatel 3V also stands apart from most of its siblings with the inclusion of a dual camera setup coupled with a dual-LED flash, and also seems to feature relatively thin bezels and a slightly curved 2.5D display, a glossy back panel presumably made of similar 2.5D glass, and a metal frame wrapping around the edges. Similarly, the Alcatel 3X appears to adopt a dual-camera setup coupled with a dual-tone LED flash, but the glossy back panel has been replaced by a more metallic finish.

Lastly, the Alcatel 3 and 3C adopt single camera configurations and judging by these renders alone, they seem to be targeted at a budget-friendlier market segment. Meanwhile, the Alcatel 1X which lacks a fingerprint sensor and doesn’t adopt a 2.5D display will most likely fit in the lower end of the spectrum and be accompanied by an appropriate price tag. As for when the OEM’s new smartphone lineup will be officially introduced, all six models are expected to make an appearance in the first half of 2018, presumably at CES in Las Vegas and/or roughly one month later in February during Mobile World Congress, but no official confirmation has been given thus far. In the gallery down below you’ll find the aforementioned handsets in the following order: Alcatel 5, 3V, 3X, 3, 3C and 1X.