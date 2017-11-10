Alcatel A5 LED And Alcatel A7 Are Now Available In India

Alcatel (TCL Communication’s company) has just launched two of its smartphones in India, the Alcatel A5 LED and the Alcatel A7. The Alcatel A5 LED was originally announced back in February, and the Alcatel A7 arrived in September, during IFA in Berlin. Both of these phones belong in a mid-range category of devices, though some people would probably place the Alcatel A5 LED in an entry-level segment of the market.

The Alcatel A5 LED is a rather compact phone, it comes with a 5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720) display, and it features a set of capacitive buttons below its display. The phone features a single camera on the back, and it does not feature a fingerprint scanner, which is a cost-cutting move by Alcatel, most probably. The device comes with 2GB / 3GB of RAM, though only the 2GB RAM arrived to India, and it packs in 16GB of expandable storage. The device is fueled by the MediaTek MT6753 64-bit octa-core SoC, and it features a 2,800mAh battery on the inside. This smartphone comes with an 8-megapixel main snapper, while a 5-megapixel camera is included on the phone’s front side. The Alcatel A5 LED, as its name indicates, has a special feature of sorts, its back sides has a number of LED lights built-in.

The Alcatel A7, on the other hand, sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, and it comes with on-screen buttons, and a rear-facing fingerprint scanner. This smartphone is fueled by the MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit octa-core SoC, and it packs in 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. The device sports a 16-megapixel camera on its back, and an 8-megapixel shooter on its front side. A 4,000mAh non-removable battery is also a part of this package, while Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on this device. Android 7.0 Nougat comes out of the box here, and the phone also offers fast charging, in case you were wondering. Both of these phones are already available over at Amazon India, the Alcatel A5 LED is priced at Rs. 12,999 ($200), while the Alcatel A7 costs Rs. 13.999 ($215). If you opt to purchase the Alcatel A5 LED before November 13, you’ll get a free 3,100mAh POWER+ MOD battery cover along with the phone, and if you do the same for the Alcatel A7, you’ll get the TCL Moveband fitness tracker, free of charge.

