Action Launcher Update 31 Brings Adaptive Folders & More

The developers behind Action Launcher have announced a brand new update for the app, bringing a bunch of new features and bumping the version number to 31. For those who may not already know, Action Launcher is already among the most popular apps on the Google Play Store for what it does, ranking in at number four among top-grossing personalization apps. With this new update, it’s hard to imagine that changing anytime soon. More specifically, the update includes device compatibility improvements and, of course, new theming elements. Starting off with the new customization options, the update includes a new feature called adaptive folders. These operate similarly to how adaptive icons already work within Action Launcher and in some other customization apps, meaning an overall more consistent aesthetic for users. Adaptive icons, meanwhile, are also now available to all users. Previously, they had only been available to Action Launcher Premium users. In addition to that new feature, Google’s Product Sans font has been added and can be applied to any element of the theme.

Following that, Action Launcher now includes more features from stock Android 8.0 (Oreo). Namely, although previous updates had incorporated a dock search box, adaptive icons, app shortcuts and notification dots, widget pinning and shortcuts from external applications had been absent. Those two features are not included, so those users with Android Oreo should now be able to take full advantage of all of the launcher features already found in that version of the OS. Finally, the new update adds full support for the Essential Phone.

Setting the more exciting new features aside, the update is also said to squash more than 20 known bugs. A list of what’s been fixed is linked through the source link below. Better still, the devs have stated a revitalized commitment to addressing problems going forward, via a shift in focus toward improvements to app stability and performance rather than the introduction of new features. That should mean fewer bugs will be found in the app in the future, which is never a bad thing. Having said all of that, now definitely seems like a better time than ever to check out what Action Launcher has to offer.