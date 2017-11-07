600MHz-Enabled LG V30 Plus Coming To T-Mobile On November 17

The LG V30 Plus is coming to T-Mobile on November 17th, the third largest wireless carrier in the country announced on Tuesday. Consumers will be able to purchase the more premium model of LG’s latest Android flagship for $130 down and $30 per month for two years on the company’s Equipment Installment Plan, so long as they have a solid credit ranking. The firm’s leasing program doesn’t appear to encompass the handset, with the smartphone itself supposedly only being available to T-Mobile’s customers in limited quantities. The full retail price of the LG V30 Plus amounts to $850 at T-Mobile, $62 less than the price offered by Sprint and about the same as the cost cited by US Cellular.

One of the main selling points of the LG V30 Plus is exclusive to T-Mobile, with the handset being compatible with the mobile service provider‘s new 600MHz 4G LTE network, just like the regular variant of the Android flagship. The more premium model also offers twice as much storage space, with its 128GB of internal flash memory being backed by a microSD card slot supporting up to 256GB of additional storage. While the base LG V30 model ships with earbuds, it isn’t bundled with the LG QuadPlay ones which were specifically optimized to take advantage of the smartphone’s quad-DAC meant to offer a premium listening experience over a 3.5mm audio jack and are included with every purchase of the V30 Plus. The device boasts a 6-inch P-OLED panel with a resolution of 2,880 by 1,440 pixels amounting to a tall aspect ratio of 18:9, or 2:1. LG’s new offering is powered by the Qualcomm-made Snapdragon 835 SoC and 4GB of RAM, in addition to featuring minimal bezels seeking to maximize its screen-to-body ratio.

The main camera setup of the LG V30 Plus is of the dual-sensor variety, featuring a 16-megapixel module and a 13-megapixel one, whereas its secondary imaging system relies on a 5-megapixel sensor that already debuted last year on the LG V20. The handset is IP68-certified for resistance to water and dust, with LG opting to equip it with a 3,300mAh battery. The V30 runs a slightly reskinned version of Android 7.1.2 Nougat and will be updated to Android 8.0 Oreo in the coming months.