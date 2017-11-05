5 Must-See Features on WeatherBug’s Free Weather App

Almost everyone, no matter how old you are, if you’re male or female, working or retired worries about the weather for a variety of reasons. Perhaps you are planning a holiday, a school trip, or just heard a rumour of a storm, weather updates are important no matter where you are. With growing concerns about the weather, especially in the light of freak weather patterns caused by environmental damage, you never know what to expect.

This is why a mobile application like Weatherbug comes in handy at all times. It helps to have it downloaded on your mobile device so that it performs quick updates with a minimal amount of memory and space on your device. Let’s look at five features that make Weatherbug one of the best apps to monitor weather conditions.

Choosing the Right Weather Application

When it comes to weather apps, your phone may alert you of the endless possibilities. You may have the contemporary ones, the newbies, and much more. As the old adage goes, don’t judge a book by its cover, the same applies to weather apps – don’t judge the app by its icon. There are a few things that you need to be aware of prior to selecting a great mobile app. It has to be reliable, credible, and most of all, up to date.

Take a look at the features of WeatherBug that are unique to the application to understand why it’s one the best available in the market.

One – Dopple Radar

Arguably one the best features about WeatherBug. This is a feature that covers the North American region with‘radar’, this is what enables users to get real-time, factual, and correct information about weather patterns with one simple click. Even countries like the Mexico, Canada, Alaska, and Hawaii can use this app for information. You can shift it along and use the mobile interface to judge the weather patterns as and when they happen using this feature.

Two – Pinpoint Real-Time Forecasts

How accurate is ‘accurate’? In terms of Weatherbug’s features, you wouldn’t be left to keep searching your map for a generic location to find out what the weather pattern is like – all you would need to do is drop the ‘pin’ on to your location and check for weather updates. This is real-time so there’s no mistaking its accuracy. Apart from this, users are also able to plan ahead with a ten-day forecast. All you would need to do is filter the desired location and keep monitoring as the app alerts you of any weather changes and patterns.

Three – PulseRad Radar

Like most people, you have family and loved ones living overseas. It could be longterm or just a quick vacation – either way, the developers of this app realise that having information at your tips is essential. This is another unique feature WeatherBug allows its users to track weather updates across the world.

This information is tracked using other reliable sources and is synced in with WeatherBug so that you have the information you need when you need it.

Four – Interactive Maps

Using this app is never a bore! You even have access to eighteen other maps that can be compared with so that you are assured of accuracy. They also help with visualization and comparison purposes so that location, weather forecast, is always accurate for you.

Five – Hurricane and Lightning Alert Features

It’s common knowledge that people die of lightning strikes; hurricanes leave towns and cities in complete chaos bring damage and destruction to homes, lives, assets, and nature. These deadly disasters can be monitored and this app will serve as a personal detector to gather all the information you need. This app is so advanced that it can give you updates by minutes or miles in a specific area.

Conclusion

Are you planning a vacation? A day at the beach? Doing a long interstate drive? Weather updates are important in all these instances, and it helps to have a reliable source like Weatherbug that keeps you in the loop of the latest weather patterns with five of its great features that make it one of the best applications to have installed on your mobile device. Now you will never have to be surprised, unaware, or in the throes of danger with WeatherBug’s alerts.