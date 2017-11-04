4GB RAM Xiaomi Mi Note 3 Variant Gets Announced In China

Xiaomi has just announced a more affordable variant of the Xiaomi Mi Note 3. The Xiaomi Mi Note 3 was originally announced back in September in Xiaomi’s homeland, China, with 6GB of RAM, well, the company has just opted to release a 4GB RAM variant of the phone, and follow the Xiaomi Mi 6’s lead, as the company launched a 4GB RAM variant of the Xiaomi Mi 6 not long ago as well.

Having said that, this phone is completely identical to the original Xiaomi Mi Note 3 in every way, except in the RAM and storage departments, while its price point is also affected by this change, of course. The original Mi Note 3 arrived with 6GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of native storage, while this new Mi Note 3 in addition to 4GB of RAM, also sports 64GB of internal storage. The Xiaomi Mi Note 3 is made out of metal and glass, the device’s back side is curved, and there are two cameras included on the phone’s back side. A front-facing fingerprint scanner is included on this phone as well, and that button also doubles as a capacitive home key. All of the phone’s physical buttons are placed on the right side of the device, and the Mi Note 3 is somewhat larger than the Mi 6, as it comes with a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, while the Mi 6 sports a 5.15-inch fullHD panel.

The Xiaomi Mi Note 3 is not the company’s flagship, however, this is only a mid-range phone this time around, unlike the Mi Note (Pro) and Mi Note 2 which were the company’s flagship offerings. The Xiaomi Mi Note 3 is fueled by the Snapdragon 660 64-bit octa-core SoC, and it packs in a 3,500mAh non-removable battery. The phone comes with a set of stereo speakers, while two 12-megapixel snappers are included on its back side. A 16-megapixel shooter is included on the phone’s front side, while this device sports two SIM card slots, just like the 6GB RAM variant of the device. The 4GB RAM Xiaomi Mi Note 3 model comes in Black and Blue color options, and it will become available for purchase in China starting on November 23, just in case you’re interested. Those of you who are planning on buying this phone will have to set aside 1,999 Yuan ($301), as that is the price point for the 4GB RAM Xiaomi Mi Note 3.

