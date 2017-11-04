4GB RAM Xiaomi Mi 6 Model Launching On November 11 In China

Xiaomi has just announced a 4GB RAM variant of the Xiaomi Mi 6. As most of you know, the Xiaomi Mi 6 was announced earlier this year, and every single variant of the phone sported 6GB of RAM, until now. The 4GB RAM model has been announced in China, and it comes with 64GB of native storage, just like the base 6GB RAM Mi 6 model. The 4GB RAM variant of the Mi 6 is priced at 2,299 Yuan ($350) in China, and the phone will become available on November 11 in Xiaomi’s homeland.

What we do know, for a fact, is that China will be the first market to get the 4GB RAM Xiaomi Mi 6, though it’s quite probable that this variant will roll out in a number of other markets as well, like India, for example. The Xiaomi Mi 6 did not reach India just yet, and it’s possible that Xiaomi was waiting for the more affordable Mi 6 variant to arrive, in order to push it to the Indian smartphone market, only time will tell. That being said, the 4GB RAM Xiaomi Mi 6 variant sports the same specifications as the 6GB RAM Mi 6 variant, it seems. The Xiaomi Mi 6 is made out of metal and glass, and it sports a 5.15-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display. The phone sports a front-facing fingerprint scanner, and its back side is curved in order to fit in your hand better. There are two 12-megapixel shooters included on the back of the Mi 6, and a single 8-megapixel snapper is included on the front side of the device.

A 3,350mAh non-removable battery is included in this package, while Android Nougat will come pre-installed on the device. We still do not know if Xiaomi plans to pre-install MIUI 9 on top of Android Nougat, or will the company include MIUI 8 on top of it. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 fuels the 6GB RAM variant of the Mi 6, and it will fuel this 4GB RAM variant as well. All in all, these two Mi 6 models are identical in every way, except for RAM, or so it seems. It remains to be seen if Xiaomi has any intention of offering this handset in more markets, or will it remain exclusive to China, but we’ll probably find out soon, in the meantime, click here if you’d like to know more about the Xiaomi Mi 6.

