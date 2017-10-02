Unofficial Google Camera HDR+ Port Gets RAW Support & More

The unofficial port of the Google Camera Android app with HDR+ capabilities received numerous major additions and improvements several days back, including RAW support, with the tool now being able to save images as DNG files. The functionality can be enabled in the “Experimental” section of the app’s Settings and appears to be highly unstable in nature, with its developer having only tested it on a handful of devices. Smartphones like the OnePlus 5, LG G6, Essential PH-1, and the Snapdragon 835-powered variant of the Galaxy S8 can apparently utilize RAW support in a somewhat reliable manner but many others will fail to do so.

Limited testing revealed that the Exynos 8890 model of the Galaxy S7 Edge running Samsung’s vanilla build of Android 7.0 Nougat isn’t able to access the newly added feature, even though the port itself works fine on the device otherwise. Enabling RAW support in the app’s settings on the Galaxy S7 Edge immediately causes the app to crash after you try to return to the camera interface and restarting it doesn’t remedy the issue, leaving you with little choice but to reinstall the unofficial port or clear its data. The app presumably exhibits similar behavior on other unsupported devices, though that has yet to be confirmed. Refer to the gallery below to see how the option itself looks and acts in practice on an incompatible Android handset. Some users are suggesting that rebooting the device itself can remedy any crashes after you change its experimental settings, albeit our limited testing suggests that method doesn’t have a 100 percent success rate.

The latest version of the Google Camera port also comes with new options in regards to processing modes, allowing you to choose specific imaging algorithms. This particular addition is also highly experimental in nature and just as prone to crashing. If you’re interested in trying out the app for yourself, you’re able to download the APK file of the port by referring to the banner below. Users who previously installed the original Google Camera port will likely have to clear their app data in order to get the latest version of the service to work and it remains to be seen whether new features will be added to the tool going forward. The app itself remains officially available on the Pixel, Pixel XL, and select Nexus devices, and is unlikely to make its way to third-party offerings in the future, though a new and improved version of the tool is expected to debut this Wednesday alongside the Pixel 2 lineup.