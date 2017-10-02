Ulefone’s Official Ulefone MIX Unboxing Video Is Now Live

Ulefone had introduced its ‘bezel-less’ handset about a week ago, the Ulefone MIX, and the company has just shared the phone’s official unboxing video. If you take a look at the embedded video down below, you’ll be able to take a close look at the Ulefone MIX, and the content of its official retail box. Having said that, in this box, you’ll be getting the device itself, of course, and in addition to that, Ulefone packed in an official protective case for the device, which is essentially a regular silicone case.

Now, the SIM ejector tool has been included in this package as well, and the same can be said for a charging brick, and a belonging Type-C USB cable. Now, for those of you who use screen protectors, you’ll be glad to hear that a screen protector comes with this smartphone as well, though you’ll have to apply it yourself. Ulefone also decided to pack in a ‘finger ring’, which doubles as a phone stand, this is basically a ring-shaped holder for your smartphone, which attaches on the back of the device. These things have managed to become quite popular lately, along with larger smartphones, as such rings make larger smartphones easier to hold and they’re an extra insurance that your phone will not slip out of your hand(s). The Ulefone MIX is not exactly as large as some other phones out there, but such protection is always a nice addition, of course. You’ll also get a user manual inside of this package, and a warranty card.

Ulefone actually shows off everything we’ve listed in the provided video, so you’ll be able to clearly see what exactly will you get in the phone’s retail box. The Ulefone MIX is inspired by the Xiaomi Mi MIX, that much is obvious, this smartphone comes with a front-facing fingerprint scanner, and a dual camera setup on the back. The device sports a 5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720) display, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. The device is fueled by the MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit octa-core SoC, while a 3,300mAh non-removable battery is also included in this package. Two 13-megapixel shooters can be found on the back of this smartphone, and Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on the Ulefone MIX. This smartphone will become available for pre-order on October 5, and Ulefone is actually giving you a chance to get a $30 coupon for the purchase of this smartphone if you subscribe on the company’s official website. The first 3,000 subscribers will get a $30 coupon for the pre-sale of the Ulefone MIX, so follow the link / banner down below if you’re interested.

Subscribe for the Ulefone MIX pre-sale