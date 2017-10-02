Two ZTE-Branded, Big Battery Smartphones Surface On TENAA

Two ZTE-branded smartphones have just surfaced on TENAA (China’s equivalent to the FCC) in China, the ZTE A0616 and ZTE A0622. Both of these smartphones sports a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, though they seem to sports a somewhat different design, and also different specs, despite the fact they both seem to be ZTE’s upcoming budget offerings. Having said that, let’s see what these two phones have to offer.

Let’s kick things off with the ZTE A0616, shall we. This won’t be the phone’s final name, of course, that’s just its model number, but we still do not know what will this phone be called. In any case, this smartphone actually sports a single camera on its back, we’re looking at a 13-megapixel shooter here, it seems, while the phone will sport a 5.5-inch 720p (1280 x 720) display. The ZTE A0616 will also come with a 3,900mAh non-removable battery, which is a pretty beefy battery for this handset, especially considering its HD display. TENAA reports that this smartphone will be fueled by a quad-core SoC clocked at 1.45GHz, so we’re either looking at one of MediaTek’s or Qualcomm’s budget processors. Android 7.0 Nougat will come pre-installed on the ZTE A0616, and on top of it, you’ll get ZTE’s custom UI. The device will pack in 2GB or 3GB of RAM (depending on the version), along with either 16 or 32GB of storage. This smartphone will be available in Black, Light Blue, and Dark Blue color variants, says TENAA, while the phone will measure 152.4 x 75.8 x 8.2mm, and weight 164 grams.

The ZTE A0622, on the other hand, will ship with a single camera on its back, a 13-megapixel snapper, while a 5-megapixel shooter will be included on the device’s front side. This handset will sport a 5.2-inch 720p (1280 x 720) display, while it will ship with a 4,870mAh battery, and it should offer an even better battery life than the ZTE A0616. The ZTE A0622 will include 2GB, 3GB or 4GB of RAM, and those three variants will ship with 16GB, 32GB and 64GB of storage, respectively. The device will be fueled by an unnamed quad-core SoC clocked at 1.4GHz, while the phone will ship with Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, with ZTE’s UI on top of it. The ZTE A0622 will come in Black, Silver, Gray, Gold, Blue and White color variants, while it will measure 147 x 71 x 8.5mm, and weight 161 grams.

