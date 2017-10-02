Sony Xperia XZ1 To Launch In Canada On October 26

Sony has announced that the Sony Xperia Z1 will be available in Canada starting on October 26, 2017, and it can be purchased through the carriers Bell and Freedom Mobile. However, details about the pricing of the handset will only be available once the device is launched. Also, only the classic Black version of the device will be initially sold in the country although more color options will likely be sold soon.

The Sony Xperia XZ1 was unveiled by the Japanese smartphone manufacturer during the IFA 2017 trade show in Berlin and it is already available in the United States and other markets. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 835 chipset, which is comprised of an octa-core Kryo 280 CPU with a maximum frequency of 2.45GHz and the Adreno 540 GPU. The modem incorporated with the SoC supports Category 16 LTE and it is capable of attaining maximum download speeds of 1Gbps. The handset has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal flash storage that can be expanded by a microSD card. The smartphone also includes a 5.2-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1920 by 1080 and it is protected against scratches by a sheet of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. A 2,700 mAh battery ships with the device and it sports the Qnovo Adaptive Charging technology, which optimizes the voltage and current to protect the battery’s lithium cells. The handset also comes with dual-front facing speakers and S-Force Front Surround Sound.

However, the key feature of the Sony Xperia XZ1 is its rear camera that is equipped with a 19-megapixel MotionEye sensor. The sensor comes with a memory stack of 1GB for five times faster processing of images captured by the smartphone, and it allows the handset to capture 960fps slow-motion video. Another feature of the device is the 3D scanning and it comes with four scanning modes, namely face, head, freeform, and food. A 3D Creator app is installed on the handset and through this software, users may edit, view and save the 3D images that have been captured. The front-facing camera, on the other hand, contains a 13-megapixel sensor. The Sony Xperia XZ1 comes pre-installed with Android 8.0 Oreo, the latest version of Google’s operating system. More details about the handset’s price and availability in Canada will likely be available on October 26, 2017.