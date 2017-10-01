Rumor: OnePlus 6 Coming In Early 2018, OP5T Won’t Happen

OnePlus is planning to launch the OnePlus 6 in early 2018 but isn’t working on the rumored OnePlus 5T, tech blog Android Marvel reported on Saturday, citing “reliable” sources. While the BBK Electronics-owned phone maker revised its 2016 flagship by releasing the OnePlus 3T just under a year ago, the company apparently won’t be sticking with that product strategy this year and is likely to jump directly to the OnePlus 6. No specific reasoning for the company’s supposed decision has been provided by the source which went on to reiterate some of the early rumors related to the OnePlus 6 which is said to adopt a relatively bezel-free form factor and ship with a significantly larger display panel than its 5.5-inch predecessor, boasting a 6-inch diagonal.

Some previous reports suggested that the Chinese tech giant is finally looking to make a jump to a QHD (2,560 x 1,440) resolution with the OnePlus 6 but if the handset ends up featuring a bezel-less aesthetic, it’s more likely to have a screen with a QHD+ (2,880 x 1,440) resolution and ditch the 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio in favor of a taller 18:9 (2:1) image format. The possible lack of bezels on the OnePlus 6 should also prompt its fingerprint reader to move to the back panel of the handset that’s likely to lose its physical Home button. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 is believed to be part of the upcoming package which is rumored to be available in two variants boasting 6GB and 8GB of RAM, respectively. The former is said to sport 64GB of internal flash memory, whereas the latter will supposedly have 128GB of storage space and neither model is expected to ship with a microSD card slot, as was the case with the OnePlus 5 lineup.

While OnePlus skipped the number four this year and went directly to the OnePlus 5, its 2018 Android flagship isn’t expected to do the same seeing how the only reason for this exception to its product naming practice stems from the fact that four is believed to be an unlucky number in China because its pronunciation sounds similar to the Chinese word for death (死). The eventual launch of the OnePlus 6 should also result in an almost immediate discontinuation of the OnePlus 5 as the Chinese phone maker is still believed to be operating with relatively thin profit margins and cannot afford to discount any of its already aggressively priced devices once it releases new ones.