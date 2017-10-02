Report: ‘Made For Google’ Product Partner Program Coming Soon

Google is working on a “Made for Google” hardware partner program that it intends to debut shortly, 9to5Google reported on Monday, citing several sources familiar with the company’s upcoming initiative. No firm details regarding the effort itself have been given, though it’s likely that the internet giant will allow third-party consumer electronics manufacturers to submit its products for testing in order to obtain a Google certificate they can then use for advertising their offerings. Some technical support on Google’s part related to general development documentation and tools can also be expected, though it remains to be seen to what lengths the firm goes to help OEMs develop products made for its existing and upcoming devices and software.

Made for Google may be debuted this Wednesday when the Mountain View, California-based company is set to hold a major hardware event and introduce a number of new additions to its product family, including the Pixel 2 smartphone lineup. The Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 will presumably be one of the main beneficiaries of the initiative as such a program would entice third parties to not only produce more accessories for Google’s handsets but also allow them to deliver a higher level of quality. Battery-powered portable speakers meant to extend the range of Google Home units could also be one possible result of Google’s rumored initiative, with this product category having already established itself in Amazon’s ecosystem following the launch of Ninety7’s VAUX. It’s presently unclear whether some previously announced products specifically designed for Google’s hardware and services will subsequently be enrolled in the program, with Bose’s recently launched Google Assistant-enabled QuietComfort 35 II being one of such prime candidates for the hypothetical certificate.

Apart from headphones and speakers, Made for Google could also encompass devices like chargers, cases, and gamepads made for the company’s offerings. In addition to the Pixel 2 series, Google’s upcoming product event is rumored to see the official announcement of the Google Home Mini smart speaker, Chrome OS-powered Pixelbook, and possibly some other devices like the company’s first-party pair of earbuds with native support for the Google Assistant. If the firm truly has a hardware partner program in the works, it’s likely that it already enrolled some manufacturers in a beta version of the initiative and that first devices with “Made for Google” branding will be commercialized by this year’s holiday season.