Possible HTC U11 Plus Certified In China As The ‘2Q4D200’

An HTC-made device that’s alleged to be the rumored U11 Plus is said to have received the China Compulsory Certification (CCC) on Friday, with the Taiwanese original equipment manufacturer apparently preparing to commercialize its next Android-powered smartphone in the Far Eastern country. The certification itself lists the possible HTC U11 Plus as bearing the model number 2Q4D200 which presumably denotes its Chinese variant, with some previous reports suggesting that the international version of the phablet will be identified as the 2Q3FXXX, with the last three digits of that number presumably being reserved to signify specific target markets. The U11 Plus is manufactured in HTC’s main phone production plant in Taoyuan, Taiwan, the same listing suggests. No other notable details were revealed by the CCC listing of the device, save for the fact that it’s indeed a smartphone that will be compatible with standard chargers.

According to previous reports, the U11 Plus is meant to be a revised version of the original U11 flagship which the tech giant debuted this spring, touting its pressure-sensitive Edge Sense frame as one of its main selling points. While the device was met with a largely positive response from critics and gained some momentum among consumers in May, it apparently quickly lost any traction it had and was unable to help HTC’s struggling phone unit bounce back from the underwhelming performance it’s been recording in recent years. The U11 Plus is allegedly the firm’s latest attempt to revitalize its phone operations, with the device reportedly adopting a bezel-less form factor with a display panel touting a tall aspect ratio of 18:9, i.e. 2:1. The Edge Sense technology is said to make a return with the U11 Plus, as is the 12-megapixel primary camera found on the previous handset. All other internal components of the device are expected to be identical to the original HTC U11.

The HTC U11 Plus will reportedly be offered in two variants, with the more affordable model featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal flash memory, whereas the premium version is thought to come with double the storage space and 6GB of RAM. HTC is expected to officially launch the Android flagship in China by November and will initially target the Far Eastern country and Taiwan, though the U11 Plus is also said to be planned for a global release by the end of the year.