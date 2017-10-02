Pixel 2 XL Render Shows Up Again, This Time Without A Case

The Google Pixel 2 XL render has shown up again in a leaked photo, this time without a case on it like the photo that leaked just a little bit earlier this morning. Though pictures of both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL have already both leaked prior to today, more leaks showing up shouldn’t be too much of a surprise as Google’s event is officially taking place on Wednesday and this kind of thing tends to happen for big device announcements. That said, it wouldn’t be too unreasonable to assume that more leaks could show up before Google’s event is underway.

So far, this is probably the most high-resolution photo of the Pixel 2 XL that has surfaced, at least from a front view. While the design is about what people have likely expected, with it being so close up it gives a much better view of the bezels than previous photos, which appear a little larger here than they have in other pictures, albeit just for the sides as the top and bottom bezels seem to be on par with what was shown or visible in past images that have popped up online.

Google’s Pixel 2 XL is but one of a handful of hardware products that the Search company is expected to unveil this Wednesday, including the smaller Pixel 2, the Google Home Mini smart speaker, a new version of the Daydream View VR headset, and the Pixelbook, which is a new portable laptop solution coming from Google that is set to offer a premium build and price tag, as well as optional accessories like a stylus pen for the touchscreen display. Google has also been rumored to potentially show off a pair of wireless earbuds, though there is no guarantee that these will actually show up at the event or that they’re still in development, and another recent rumor from last week suggested that Google is developing a competitor device to Amazon’s Echo Show, which will come with a touchscreen display for interaction and speakers as well as a mic to work just like Google Home. That said, this is also a product which may not show up at the event on the 4th, though it’s possible that Google could always announce it without showing it off.